Gann Fire suspect previously sentenced in separate 2018 arson case

Herbert Wayne Smith was arrested hours after the Gann Fire ignited, even though court records show he had already been sentenced in a separate 2018 fire case.

Herbert Wayne Smith was arrested at 8591 Hogan Dam Road hours after the Gann Fire ignited on Aug. 3 near New Hogan Lake, as CAL FIRE investigators linked the blaze to reckless use of spark-producing equipment. Smith, 65, of Valley Springs, was taken by CAL FIRE Law Enforcement Officers to Butte County Jail.

Jail logs listed charges including causing a fire of a structure or forest land, allowing a fire to escape or spread, and operating machinery without clearance. FOX40 said the case was submitted to the Calaveras County District Attorney’s Office for review and prosecution.

The arrest lands against a troubling backdrop: court records referenced in local coverage show Smith had previously been sentenced in a separate 2018 fire-related case. In that earlier case, a person identified in search snippets as Dacanay pleaded no contest, and a felony arson charge during a state of emergency was dismissed with a Harvey Waiver.

The Gann Fire quickly became a major public-safety emergency in rural Calaveras County southeast of New Hogan Lake. Local reporting said the fire forced evacuations and school closures, burned at least two homes and later at least three homes on Jaquima Drive, and destroyed at least seven structures. SFGATE’s coverage said the blaze burned more than 10,000 acres and injured a firefighter. A Cal Fire incident page dated Aug. 3 showed evacuation orders in progress while the fire was still active.

The death toll added another layer of urgency. Friends identified the person found dead inside a burned home as a longtime dog breeder, and The New York Times reported that Smith was charged with recklessly causing a fire after using equipment connected to the blaze. The repeated appearance of Smith’s name in fire cases underscores how a prior sentence does not always keep a high-risk defendant from returning to the same kind of conduct, especially in a state where one spark can push a rural fire into a multi-agency emergency.