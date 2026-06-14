Gannon-Doak stars as Scotland beat Haiti in World Cup return

Born after Scotland’s last World Cup, Ben Gannon-Doak became its youngest player as John McGinn’s goal beat Haiti 1-0 in Foxborough.

Ben Gannon-Doak was born long after Scotland’s last men’s World Cup appearance, and in Foxborough the 20-year-old winger became the face of a side trying to redraw its history. His pace and directness gave Scotland a cutting edge against Haiti, while John McGinn’s goal delivered a 1-0 win that meant far more than three points.

Scotland’s Group C opener at Gillette Stadium in Massachusetts gave the country its first World Cup victory in 36 years and its first finals win since a 2-1 result against Sweden in Genoa on June 16, 1990. The result also sent Scotland to the top of Group C after Brazil and Morocco drew in the section’s other match. With Boston turned into a Tartan Army hub by a heavily pro-Scottish crowd, the atmosphere matched the scale of the occasion.

The win carried the weight of a long rebuild. Scotland had last played at a men’s World Cup at France 1998, ending a 28-year absence from the finals, and had previously appeared at eight tournaments without ever reaching the knockout stage. Their record includes a remarkable run of five consecutive World Cups between 1974 and 1990, but the gap since Genoa has made this return feel like a different chapter entirely. In an expanded tournament where opening matches matter more, Scotland took the opening they needed.

Gannon-Doak’s night made that shift feel tangible. At 20 years and 214 days old, he became Scotland’s youngest player to appear at a World Cup, and for long spells he was the main outlet on the right. Scott Brown described him as the “main man” on BBC One, while Steve Clarke called him an exceptional performer and pointed to the winger’s pace and directness as central to Scotland’s threat.

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McGinn supplied the finish, and his strike stood as the decisive moment in a game that Scotland had to manage carefully. Scott McTominay started after recovering from a stomach bug, and Lawrence Shankland led the line as Clarke balanced experience with energy. For Scotland, the night was about more than beating Haiti. It was evidence that a new generation, led by a player born after the last World Cup, may be ready to carry the team into territory it has never reached before.