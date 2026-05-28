Gap Inc. shares dropped sharply after a disappointing quarter led by Old Navy and Banana Republic, prompting the retailer to cut its sales guidance.

Gap Inc. shares plunged 13% following the company’s announcement that it was lowering its sales guidance, after disappointing performance from its two largest brands, Old Navy and Banana Republic. The retailer’s revised forecast and weak results have raised questions about its turnaround efforts and the challenges facing brick-and-mortar apparel chains.

Old Navy and Banana Republic Struggle

Gap’s latest quarterly report revealed underperformance at Old Navy, its largest division, and Banana Republic. According to CNBC, Old Navy—which historically has been a growth driver for Gap—posted weaker sales than expected, contributing to the company’s decision to cut its sales outlook for the remainder of the year. Banana Republic, another key brand, also reported disappointing results.

Old Navy : The brand’s sales fell short of projections, impacting overall company performance.

: The brand’s sales fell short of projections, impacting overall company performance. Banana Republic: Continued softness in consumer demand led to lackluster sales.

Gap’s performance contrasts with some of its competitors, which have seen varying degrees of resilience amid shifting consumer spending patterns.

Sales Guidance Lowered

The retailer responded to the weak quarter by cutting its sales guidance, signaling that it expects a tougher operating environment for the remainder of the fiscal year. The revised outlook reflects ongoing challenges in attracting customers and maintaining strong sales at its flagship brands.

The company’s move to lower guidance was first reported by CNBC, and has been echoed by other industry sources noting the broader struggles facing apparel retailers. Gap’s management cited slower inventory movement and increased competition as factors behind the adjustment.

Market Response

Following the announcement, Gap Inc.’s stock price dropped by 13%, underscoring investor concerns over the company’s ability to reverse its fortunes. The market reaction reflects skepticism about Gap's turnaround strategy, especially given its reliance on Old Navy for revenue growth.

Gap Inc. is facing mounting pressure from both discount retailers and digital-first competitors.

Old Navy’s performance is pivotal to Gap’s overall financial health, as it represents a significant portion of the company’s annual revenue.

Industry Context and Forward Outlook

Gap’s disappointing results stand out in a retail landscape that is increasingly shaped by changing consumer preferences. The company’s struggles with Old Navy and Banana Republic highlight the difficulties legacy brands face in adapting to new retail realities, including shifting toward e-commerce and responding to price-conscious shoppers.

While Gap Inc. has attempted to revamp its product lines and marketing strategies, this quarter’s results suggest that more significant changes may be needed. Analysts and investors will be watching closely to see if Gap can improve its performance in future quarters.

For now, Gap’s lowered sales guidance and stock decline underscore the challenges ahead, as the company seeks to regain momentum and reassure investors of its long-term prospects.