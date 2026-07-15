García reacts to ICE fatal shootings as DHS tightens rules

DHS now says every ICE arrest team must carry a body camera after fatal shootings in Houston and Maine, as García blasts the agency's brutality.

The Department of Homeland Security said every ICE arrest team will now have at least one officer wearing a body-worn camera, a change announced after two fatal shootings pulled new scrutiny onto the agency’s enforcement tactics. DHS also ordered ICE to suspend most vehicle stops, tightening rules as Illinois Democratic Rep. Jesús "Chuy" García reacted to the killings and the growing backlash around immigration enforcement.

In Houston, ICE fatally shot Lorenzo Salgado Araujo on July 7, 2026. DHS said the officer who fired the shot was not wearing a body camera, and CBS reporting said witnesses and family members disputed the official account of what happened. Three men inside a van who saw the shooting told a lawyer that Salgado Araujo was shot through a passenger window and that the officer was never threatened.

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The Maine shooting came six days later in Biddeford, where ICE shot and killed Joan Sebastian Guerrero, a 26-year-old Colombian man. Reporting said the shooting took place on a residential street after 7 a.m., and Maine House Speaker Ryan Fecteau said ICE was involved. The FBI and the Maine Attorney General’s Office are investigating the death.

García’s office said he was responding to ICE’s ongoing brutality and criminality. In separate remarks, he accused the Trump administration of a “violent and lawless attack” on communities in the name of immigration enforcement.

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The twin shootings have sharpened questions about how ICE uses force during arrests and traffic stops, and whether the agency’s internal rules are tight enough to prevent deadly encounters from ending in confusion and conflicting accounts. The new body-camera requirement and the order to curb vehicle stops suggest DHS is trying to show that it can respond quickly, but the investigations in Texas and Maine leave open how much oversight is actually in place when ICE agents operate in the field.