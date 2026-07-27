Garcia probes Taylor Farms over White House ties in outbreak response

Robert Garcia asked whether Taylor Farms' White House ties shaped the FDA's cyclospora probe as the outbreak widened to nine states.

Rep. Robert Garcia sent Taylor Farms a letter Monday demanding answers about the company’s White House connections and any effort to influence the FDA’s cyclospora investigation. The ranking member of the House Oversight Committee is pressing the produce giant as regulators track a nationwide outbreak tied to recalled iceberg lettuce and a case that has already expanded beyond its first five states.

Federal health officials broadened the outbreak map to nine states, adding Illinois, Kansas, Oklahoma and Pennsylvania after the initial five-state alert. FDA outbreak pages in July continued to show active federal attention to the lettuce-linked cyclospora illnesses, a signal that the source question remained under scrutiny even after the case count grew.

Taylor Farms issued a statement on July 17 about cyclospora information and later said an FDA test on one of its lettuce samples was a false positive. The FDA said the same sample finding was a false positive. Even so, by July 20 FDA investigators were still focused on Taylor Farms lettuce as a possible source, showing that the retracted test did not immediately close the case.

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The political question now centers on access. House Oversight Democrats said Garcia was seeking answers about “attempts to influence FDA investigation,” and CBS News said the inquiry was focused on whether Taylor Farms used its ties to the White House to shape the federal response. A former FDA head said it was “not standard” for Taylor Farms to ask the White House to delay a cyclospora recall, underscoring how unusual the alleged contact would have been inside a food-safety emergency.

The inquiry lands in a food-safety system built on public trust: if a company with a nationwide recall can use political access to slow or shape a regulatory response, the warning signs can be obscured while consumers keep buying the product. Garcia’s letter puts that possibility directly before Taylor Farms, the FDA and the White House, with the outbreak still defined by the gap between company claims, regulatory findings and what the timeline can prove.