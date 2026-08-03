Garena announces Palworld Online mobile MMORPG for 2026 release

Garena is taking Palworld to mobile as a 2026 MMORPG, widening Pocketpair’s hit into a live-service franchise with bigger retention and monetization stakes.

Garena has unveiled Palworld Online, a mobile MMORPG built from Pocketpair’s breakout survival game and scheduled for a 2026 release. The Singapore-headquartered publisher calls it a “global hit IP reimagined in a large-scale multiplayer experience,” a clear sign that Palworld is being pushed beyond a single hit into a persistent online business.

The new title is positioned as a multiplayer survival adventure game for mobile platforms, with multiple reports identifying iOS and Android as the target devices. That expansion widens Palworld’s reach beyond the platforms Pocketpair already lists on its public site, Steam, PlayStation, Xbox and Mac, and it gives the franchise a second growth engine just as Pocketpair prepares a major milestone for the core game.

Pocketpair has separately said Palworld will exit early access and officially release as Ver. 1.0 in 2026. The studio described that launch plan as part of a major 1.0 update, with “surprises planned for the rest of 2025,” which puts the original game and the mobile spin-off on the same broader 2026 roadmap. The timing matters: instead of fading after its early-access surge, Palworld is being positioned for a longer commercial life across multiple storefronts and devices.

Garena is a logical partner for that move. The company has built its reputation on mobile-scale operations, including Free Fire, Arena of Valor, Call of Duty: Mobile - Garena and Garena Delta Force. A game like Palworld Online will need the same machinery that keeps large mobile properties alive: steady content updates, social features, player reactivation and careful balance between engagement and monetization.

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That is where the risk sits. Viral games often peak on novelty, but MMORPGs are judged on retention, not just launch buzz. If the mobile version cannot hold players through recurring updates, the brand can fatigue quickly, especially when a franchise begins to span console, PC and mobile at once. Palworld already has that multi-platform footprint, and Pocketpair has also said the game won a Best Ongoing Game award in Korea, underscoring how quickly the title is becoming a service as much as a one-time release.

The expansion also comes after the September 2024 patent-infringement lawsuit that Nintendo and The Pokémon Company filed against Pocketpair in Tokyo District Court. With legal pressure in the background and a 1.0 launch approaching, Palworld Online looks less like a side project than a bet that the brand can outgrow its initial controversy and become a durable live-service franchise.