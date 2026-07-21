Garmin unveils screen-free Cirqa smart band with 10-day battery life

Garmin's new Cirqa smart band skips the screen and subscription fees, promising up to 10 days of battery life as wearables lean quieter and less costly.

Garmin unveiled the Cirqa smart band as a screen-free health and fitness tracker built to log advanced wellness features without the distractions of a display. The device is designed to run for up to 10 days between charges, a specification that puts battery life at the center of the pitch as much as tracking performance.

Garmin framed the product as part of its own ecosystem rather than a standalone gadget. The company said Garmin Connect is the app used for tracking, analyzing and sharing health and fitness activities from Garmin devices, which means Cirqa users are still meant to review their data on a phone or web interface instead of glancing at a wrist-based screen.

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The launch lands in a wearables market that has increasingly split between feature-heavy smartwatches and simpler, lower-friction trackers. Garmin positioned Cirqa alongside screenless rivals such as Whoop 5.0 and Google’s Fitbit Air, signaling that the company sees a real audience for devices that stay quiet on the wrist and leave the analysis for later.

That approach also reflects a consumer mood shift that has been building around digital fatigue and recurring fees. Garmin’s own newsroom message for Cirqa was explicit: “Track all day. Look later. No subscription required.” In a category where some wellness devices tie core insights to monthly payments, the promise of one-time hardware ownership can be as compelling as the battery spec.

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The device’s lack of a screen may also broaden its appeal for people who want health tracking without another attention-grabbing device competing for notifications. For users wary of the constant pull of connected gadgets, the design trades instant glanceability for a less intrusive experience and a lower-maintenance routine.

Photo by Ketut Subiyanto

Whether Cirqa marks a durable turn in wearables will depend on whether consumers keep rewarding restraint over flash. Garmin is betting that a screen-free band, paired with Garmin Connect and a subscription-free model, is more than a niche response to gadget overload and could define a smaller, cheaper branch of the market.