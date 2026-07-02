Gary Glitter charged with sexual offences against girl under 14

Gary Glitter, 82, was charged with four historic sex offences against one girl and is due in court on 5 August.

Gary Glitter, the former singer whose real name is Paul Gadd, has been charged with four sexual offences against one girl under 14 and is due to appear at Westminster Magistrates’ Court on 5 August. The 82-year-old is being held at HMP Channings Wood in Devon.

The Crown Prosecution Service charged Gadd with one count of unlawful sexual intercourse with a girl under 13 and three counts of indecent assault on a girl under 14. Bethan David, the CPS deputy chief crown prosecutor, concluded there was sufficient evidence and that the case met the public interest test.

The charges relate to one alleged victim and offences alleged to have taken place between 1978 and 1981 at a residential address in Kensington, west London. The Metropolitan Police were first told about the allegations on 9 January 2025, and Gadd was first interviewed on 22 July 2025. Specialist officers are supporting the victim.

Gadd was convicted in 1999 of child sexual abuse material offences, then in 2006 in Vietnam for sexually abusing two girls. In 2015, Southwark Crown Court jailed him for 16 years after convictions for a series of sexual offences, including attempted rape and indecent assaults against three schoolgirls.

He was released in February 2023 after serving half of that sentence, but was recalled to prison later that year. His parole bid was rejected again in 2025.