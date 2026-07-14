Gasoline prices cool inflation in June, CPI posts biggest drop since 2020

Gasoline prices sent CPI down 0.4% in June, the steepest monthly drop since April 2020. Inflation still ran 3.5% over the past year.

Gasoline prices pulled the Consumer Price Index down 0.4% in June, the sharpest monthly decline since April 2020, when the index fell 0.8%. The U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics said the all-items CPI for urban consumers rose 3.5% from a year earlier, down from 4.2% in May, as cheaper energy helped offset still-sticky costs in shelter and food.

The biggest driver was energy, which fell 5.7% in June. Gasoline prices dropped 9.7% from May, even though they were still 26.7% higher than a year earlier. Electricity prices slipped 1.0% on the month, while utility gas service rose 0.5%, underscoring how relief at the pump did not spread evenly across household utility bills.

Photo by Michael Pointner

The core CPI, which strips out food and energy, was unchanged in June and rose 2.6% over the past 12 months, down from 2.9% in May. Shelter, the largest and most persistent cost category for many households, increased just 0.1% in June, the smallest monthly gain for that index since January 2021. Food and other major household expenses remained elevated enough to keep inflation visible in everyday budgets, even as the headline rate cooled.

Economists had expected a smaller improvement, with CPI seen down 0.2% for the month and up 3.8% year over year. The softer-than-forecast reading offered a cleaner sign that the earlier surge in energy prices had begun to ease, but it did not erase the pressure from services and housing costs that the Federal Reserve has been watching closely through 2026.

U.S. Energy Information Administration via Wikimedia Commons (Public domain)

Oxford Economics said the combination of falling oil and gasoline prices in June and early July may mean May was the peak inflation reading for this year so far. For policymakers, that leaves a split picture: enough cooling in headline inflation to ease some market anxiety, but not enough broad-based relief to declare the inflation fight finished. The June report, released by the BLS on July 14, kept that tension in focus heading into the second half of the year.