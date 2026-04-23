Gatlinburg Tops Southern Living’s 2024 Vacation Rankings

Southern Living has named Gatlinburg, Tennessee the top vacation destination in the U.S. for 2024, highlighting its appeal as a gateway to the Smokies.

Gatlinburg, Tennessee has been named the number one vacation spot in the United States by Southern Living’s 2024 Best Places to Visit in the South. The announcement underscores the city’s enduring popularity as the gateway to the Great Smoky Mountains and a major hub for Southern travel and tourism.

Why Gatlinburg Stands Out

Southern Living’s annual ranking evaluates destinations based on natural beauty, hospitality, attractions, and visitor experience. Gatlinburg’s selection as the top spot reflects the city’s unique blend of mountain scenery, vibrant local culture, and family-friendly activities.

The city is adjacent to Great Smoky Mountains National Park , the most-visited national park in the United States, with annual visitor counts exceeding 12 million in recent years.

, the most-visited national park in the United States, with annual visitor counts exceeding 12 million in recent years. Gatlinburg offers famous attractions like the Gatlinburg SkyBridge, Ripley’s Aquarium of the Smokies, and a bustling downtown filled with shops, restaurants, and entertainment venues.

The city has a reputation for hospitality, with numerous local inns, cabins, and resorts catering to a wide range of travelers.

Economic Impact and Tourism Growth

Recent data from the 2023 Gatlinburg Tourism Economic Impact Report highlights the significance of tourism for the community. In 2023, visitor spending in Gatlinburg reached record highs, with local hotels averaging strong occupancy rates throughout the year. Tourism remains a crucial economic driver, supporting thousands of jobs and generating substantial tax revenue for the region.

Statewide, the Tennessee Tourism Economic Impact Report found that visitor spending topped $27 billion in 2022, with Sevier County—home to Gatlinburg—leading the state in travel-related expenditures.

What Makes Gatlinburg a Top Choice?

Southern Living’s editors point to Gatlinburg’s accessibility, scenic charm, and range of activities as main reasons for its high ranking. The town serves as a launching point for outdoor adventures, with easy access to hiking, wildlife viewing, and scenic drives in the Smokies. At the same time, the city’s walkable downtown and thriving arts scene offer something for visitors year-round.

Gatlinburg’s permanent population is just over 3,700 residents, but the city welcomes millions of tourists annually—dramatically shaping its economic and cultural landscape.

The destination is especially popular during peak seasons like fall foliage and summer vacation, when hotel bookings and park visitation surge.

Recognition and Future Outlook

Being named the number one vacation spot by Southern Living is expected to further boost Gatlinburg’s profile, drawing even more visitors in 2024 and beyond. The city’s tourism board and local businesses have expressed optimism that the recognition will support continued growth and investment in the area’s hospitality sector.

As travel trends favor outdoor experiences, small-town charm, and family-oriented destinations, Gatlinburg’s winning combination of natural beauty and welcoming atmosphere is likely to keep it at the top of travelers’ lists.

Conclusion

Gatlinburg’s recognition by Southern Living as America’s favorite vacation destination reflects both its unique appeal and its vital role in the Southern tourism landscape. With strong economic momentum and national attention, the city is poised to welcome even more visitors seeking the classic Smoky Mountains experience in the coming year.