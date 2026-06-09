Gavi eyes restored U.S. funding for malaria vaccines and stockpiles

Gavi hoped to direct $600 million in restored U.S. money toward malaria vaccines and stockpiles, while also meeting Robert F. Kennedy Jr.’s thimerosal s.

Gavi moved to turn restored U.S. funding into a test of priorities: whether Washington’s money would keep malaria vaccines, stockpiles and outbreak campaigns moving, or whether political conditions would reshape what the world’s biggest vaccine donor backs. The alliance said its board would make the final call on how to use the $600 million, but malaria was expected to get a major share.

The timing mattered. Gavi had already warned of a $1.9 billion budget gap for 2026 to 2030, a shortfall that could slow access to new malaria vaccines in sub-Saharan Africa, where donor support still determines how quickly children are reached. Gavi said more than 52 million malaria vaccine doses had been delivered since 2023, and as of January 28, 2026, 25 African countries had introduced malaria vaccines into routine immunisation programmes with its support.

The restored U.S. money came with strings attached. Health Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr. had held back the funds even though Congress approved them for 2025 and 2026, and Gavi said one condition involved phasing out thimerosal, the mercury-based preservative that remains in parts of its portfolio. Kennedy last year accused Gavi of ignoring safety without offering evidence, and the issue has been politically charged in Washington since the administration signaled in January 2026 that future funding would depend on dropping thimerosal-containing shots. Kennedy also signed off in July 2025 on removing thimerosal from all U.S. flu vaccines.

Gavi said the money would not only support malaria programs but also help keep vaccine stockpiles replenished and sustain preventive campaigns against cholera and other diseases. That broader mission matters because Gavi buys and distributes vaccines for some of the world’s poorest countries, where even a funding delay can quickly alter what reaches children at risk.

Source: reuters.com

The alliance’s longer-term financing remains unsettled. Its 2026 to 2030 strategy, approved by its board in June 2024, aims to immunise an additional 500 million children and avert 7 million to 8 million future deaths, and Gavi says it needs at least $9 billion in donor support to deliver it. Donors pledged more than $9 billion at a June 25, 2025 summit in Brussels toward a target budget of $11.9 billion, but the U.S. decision now hangs over the next phase of that plan. Marco Rubio said last week it was time to re-engage and that the funding would be sent soon, signaling that Gavi’s next budget fight may also be a battle over who sets global health priorities.