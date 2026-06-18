Gaza says Israeli strikes have killed 1,005 since ceasefire

Despite a ceasefire, Israeli strikes have killed 1,005 Palestinians in Gaza, with near-daily fire and no sign of a durable truce on the ground.

The word “ceasefire” has not meant an end to killing in Gaza. In the eight months after the truce was reached in October 2025, Israeli operations killed 1,005 Palestinians, according to the Gaza Health Ministry, while shelling and gunfire continued along the boundary that divides the enclave into Israeli and Palestinian-controlled zones.

The gap between the diplomatic language and the battlefield reality widened almost immediately. The ceasefire was part of a U.S.-brokered plan, but United Nations officials said months later that Palestinians across Gaza were still unsafe. On April 10, UN human rights chief Volker Türk warned that the truce was fragile and that routine Israeli attacks were still putting civilians at risk. In early June, the UN human rights office said Gaza’s public servants, including police, were being systematically targeted in Israeli strikes, further undercutting any sense that the fighting had truly stopped.

AI-generated illustration

The deaths have continued even as mediators tried to shore up the deal. Reuters reported on June 7 that Israeli strikes killed at least nine people in Gaza while Egypt hosted new ceasefire talks. Four days later, Reuters said Israeli strikes killed three more people as Egypt, Qatar and Turkey pushed renewed efforts to reinforce the truce. The Israeli military said it was targeting Hamas positions and did not immediately comment on some specific incidents, leaving little visible sign of an enforcement mechanism capable of restraining the violence.

Photo by Omar Ramadan

The toll has also been counted in different ways, depending on which ledger is used. The Gaza Health Ministry said on June 14 that the overall Palestinian death toll in the war had surpassed 73,000. Associated Press reporting said five Israeli soldiers had been killed since the ceasefire. Aid-group reporting has put the number of ceasefire violations above 3,000 and injuries at 3,157, underscoring how the pause has functioned more like a prolonged, deadly intermission than a stable halt in hostilities.

WAFA (Q2915969) in contract with a local company (APAimages)‏‏ via Wikimedia Commons (CC BY-SA 3.0)

For civilians in Gaza, the central question is no longer whether a ceasefire exists on paper, but whether any side or any outside mediator can make it real. With attacks continuing, casualties mounting and no credible monitoring structure visible on the ground, the truce has remained a fragile label over an active war.