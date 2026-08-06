Gene-edited beagle Bailey offers hope for dog allergy sufferers

Bailey, a CRISPR-edited beagle, no longer makes geneticist Matt Walker sneeze, but the allergy claim still needs testing in more dog-allergic people.

A CRISPR-edited beagle named Bailey no longer makes geneticist Matt Walker sneeze after Kindred Companion Sciences switched off Can f 1, the main dog allergen. The biotech company said Bailey and her twin Alfie no longer have saliva and hair carrying the key allergy-causing protein, and Walker now says he can feed Bailey spoons of peanut butter while she lies on his lap and play fetch with her in Central Park.

The findings were published in The CRISPR Journal, and the company came out of stealth on Aug. 5, 2026. Kindred Companion Sciences says the next step is to test the dogs on more people with pet allergies to see whether the effect extends beyond Walker, who had said he used to sneeze whenever he tried to pet a dog.

The result is notable because it is the first time the gene-editing technique has worked in dogs. Until now, the most visible attempts to create hypoallergenic pets had leaned on cloning, a route that produced sicker pups and animals that were too genetically similar. By editing a specific allergen gene instead of copying an entire animal, the Bailey experiment points to a narrower kind of intervention, one that targets a medical problem rather than simply producing a marketable novelty.

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That distinction will matter as much for ethics as for science. A dog bred or edited to trigger fewer reactions could be framed as a relief for families and allergy sufferers, but it also opens a wider debate about how far companies should go in designing companion animals for consumer demand. The central question is whether Bailey represents a therapeutic advance, supported by a peer-reviewed paper and a defined molecular target, or the first step toward a market for custom-built pets whose traits are engineered as much for preference as for public health.