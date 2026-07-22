Generic Zyrtec recalled nationwide over possible ranitidine contamination

Consumers should check cetirizine hydrochloride tablets USP 5 mg from Unique Pharmaceutical Laboratories. Four lots were recalled nationwide over possible ranitidine cross-contamination.

Consumers should check their medicine cabinets for cetirizine hydrochloride tablets USP 5 mg made by Unique Pharmaceutical Laboratories, because the company issued a nationwide recall over possible cross-contamination with ranitidine. The recall covers four lots of the generic allergy medicine sold over the counter as a version of Zyrtec.

The most important step is to stop using any package that matches that description and set it aside. If the label lists cetirizine hydrochloride tablets USP 5 mg and Unique Pharmaceutical Laboratories, the product falls within the recall. Media coverage of the FDA notice described the contamination risk as potentially life-threatening for some consumers, underscoring why even an allergy tablet can become a serious safety issue when a different drug is introduced into the supply chain.

The U.S. Food and Drug Administration tracks drug recalls through its Drug Recalls page and its Recalls, Market Withdrawals, & Safety Alerts hub, which together serve as the agency’s public alert system for medicines pulled from distribution. FDA MedWatch forms are also available for consumers and health professionals who need to report adverse events or product problems linked to a recalled drug.

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Unique Pharmaceutical Laboratories, a division of J. B. Chemicals & Pharmaceuticals Ltd., issued the recall voluntarily and nationwide. The action involved four lots of the 5 mg tablets, a relatively narrow lot-level action but one that still reaches stores and households across the United States because the medicine is sold broadly as a generic alternative to Zyrtec.

The recall also fits a familiar pattern in the allergy-medication market, where impurity and contamination problems have triggered close scrutiny before. In 2015, Sandoz recalled 1,023,430 units of Zyrtec 10 mg capsules over impurity and specification issues, a reminder that generic drug quality failures can spread well beyond a single manufacturer. When a familiar over-the-counter product is tied to contamination concerns, the fallout reaches pharmacists, wholesalers, and consumers who often assume allergy medicine carries little risk.

Garzfoth via Wikimedia Commons (CC BY-SA 4.0)

For anyone who has taken the recalled tablets and feels unwell, the FDA’s MedWatch system is the formal channel for reporting side effects and product problems. The broader lesson for the drug-safety system is not abstract: nationwide recalls depend on lot-level identification, public alerts, and consumer reporting, and the same mechanisms that catch a problem also reveal how many points in the generic-drug supply chain must work correctly at once.