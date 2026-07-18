GEO Group employee arrested after shooting protester outside Aurora ICE center

A GEO Group employee was arrested after Aurora police said he shot a protester in the foot outside the Aurora ICE center. Investigators said workers were waiting for shifts to start when the confrontation turned violent.

A GEO Group employee was arrested after Aurora police said he shot a protester in the foot outside the city’s ICE detention center, turning a long-running standoff at the northwest Aurora facility into a criminal case with multiple agencies now under scrutiny. Police said the wounded woman’s injuries were not life-threatening and that there was no additional threat to public safety.

Investigators said the shooting happened Thursday night near the detention center as employees waited along a street for a protest to clear so they could begin their work shifts. Aurora police said two women started a verbal confrontation and took pictures of the employees’ vehicles before the shooting. The woman who was hit was one of the protesters, and police said the second woman was involved in the exchange outside the facility.

The man arrested worked for GEO Group, the private contractor that operates the ICE detention center in Aurora. That contract puts a private company between federal immigration enforcement and the day-to-day security and staffing decisions at the facility, while Aurora police handled the criminal investigation after the shooting. The case adds pressure on the chain of responsibility running from the individual employee to the contractor and the public agencies overseeing the site.

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The Aurora ICE detention center has been a repeated flashpoint in the Denver metro area, drawing protests and earlier police activity at or near the property. Demonstrations have also reached beyond the facility itself and, in earlier incidents, even the home of a facility manager. The latest arrest extends that history by tying the conflict directly to an armed employee moving between a protest line and a work shift.

Police booked the GEO Group employee on attempted murder, escalating the case beyond an isolated assault and into one of the most serious charges available under Colorado law. The arrest leaves open questions about how an employee at a privately run federal detention center came to be armed in close contact with demonstrators, and what procedures governed that encounter outside the Aurora facility.