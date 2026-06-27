George condemns Saracens teammate after Stokes nightclub incident

Jamie George branded Totoa Auvaa's nightclub conduct “unacceptable” after a punch missed Gus Atkinson and hit an ECB security guard who needed stitches.

Jamie George has condemned Totoa Auvaa’s conduct after the Saracens academy back-row was involved in a nightclub incident with Ben Stokes and Gus Atkinson in Chelsea. Auvaa, 21, swung at Atkinson in the early hours of Monday, 8 June 2026, at the Rex Rooms after England beat New Zealand in the first Test at Lord’s, and the missed punch struck an ECB security guard who needed stitches. Police were not involved.

George described the Samoa international as “a rabbit in the headlights in London” and said he “doesn't know right from wrong”, while also saying the behaviour was “unacceptable”. He added that Auvaa was a “good kid” who was immature and inexperienced away from Samoa.

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The fallout reached the England camp almost immediately. Stokes and Atkinson were dropped for the second Test against New Zealand at The Kia Oval, which started on 17 June, after England said the pair had breached team protocols and a midnight curfew. Joe Root was named interim captain, and the England and Wales Cricket Board informed the Cricket Regulator while seeking further information about the altercation.

Source: countryandtownhouse.com

On 22 June, the independent Cricket Regulator took no action against Stokes and Atkinson, saying there was insufficient evidence of a regulatory breach. The ECB also absolved them of wrongdoing in the incident, but issued written conduct warnings for breaching specific contractual obligations. Stokes and Atkinson later returned for the deciding third Test against New Zealand at Trent Bridge, while Saracens said the events were “regrettable for all parties involved” and later said it considered the matter closed with no further action required.