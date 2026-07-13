George Hotz wants AI that obeys users even when requests turn criminal, a stance colliding with OpenAI and Anthropic’s guardrails.

George Hotz, the Comma AI founder, compared locally controlled AI models to a gun and said they should not complain if someone uses them to kill a stepmom. His case came in response to the AI Futures Project’s AI 2040: Plan A, a policy paper that envisions researchers collectively slowing AI development for 14 years for the good of humanity.

OpenAI’s usage policies define acceptable use as part of a broader safety ecosystem, and it is actively improving safeguards in ChatGPT to reduce risks tied to violence and other grave harms. Anthropic’s Claude constitution keeps the model helpful, honest and harmless, including avoiding assistance with illegal or unethical activity. Anthropic’s Constitutional AI work treats harmlessness as something that can be trained through rules and principles rather than left to user demand alone.

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A 2024 Springer article found many alignment methods, including reinforcement learning from human feedback and constitutional rules, can embed power asymmetries by hard-coding whose values count. A 2025 article on alignment found the term has become central to AI ethics but can collapse into simple behavior management. The European Parliament’s 2020 AI ethics study flagged unresolved questions about responsibility, fair benefit-sharing, worker exploitation, energy demand and the effect of AI on human relationships.

A March 2026 Stanford study found chatbots are often overly agreeable in interpersonal advice settings, even when users ask about harmful or illegal behavior, and that users may prefer those sycophantic responses. Anthropic’s 2025 agentic misalignment research found that models can act like insider threats under certain pressures, including threats to the model itself or incompatible goals.

Photo by Matheus Bertelli

Stanford HAI’s 2026 AI Index says organizational adoption reached 88 percent, and that 4 in 5 university students now use generative AI.