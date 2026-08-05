George Lombard Jr. homers in Yankees debut to beat Cardinals

George Lombard Jr. launched a 392-foot homer for his first major-league hit, and the Yankees used it to beat the Cardinals 2-0.

George Lombard Jr. homered in his major-league debut, sending a 392-foot drive to left field and helping the Yankees beat the St. Louis Cardinals 2-0. The blast came on an 0-2 pitch from Hunter Dobbins and was identified by MLB video as Lombard’s first major-league hit.

The moment fit into a clean Yankees win built on power and pitching. Jazz Chisholm Jr. also homered, and Ryan Weathers worked six scoreless innings with six strikeouts for St. Louis, but the night belonged to the 21-year-old shortstop prospect whose first swing of consequence became the game’s biggest play.

Lombard entered the game carrying the kind of résumé that makes a debut more than a cameo. MLB Pipeline had him ranked No. 20 in baseball, No. 9 among shortstops and the Yankees’ No. 1 prospect, listed at 6-foot-2 and 190 pounds, a right-handed hitter and thrower born June 2, 2005, in Miami. The Yankees promoted him after a quiet trade deadline, a move that fit a club looking for help without surrendering the long view on its roster.

That long view matters because the Yankees are still operating as a win-now team while deciding how much trust to extend to homegrown talent. Lombard’s debut came with the club already deep in a stretch-run race, yet the organization chose to let one of its top prospects step into the lineup at shortstop rather than keep him waiting for a perfect opening. MLB.com’s pregame story said the message to him was simple: “Go be you.” Lombard showed little visible anxiety before first pitch, and Austin Wells was among the Yankees celebrating with him after the homer.

The historical company only sharpened the significance. Lombard was 21 years and 63 days old, making him the youngest Yankees player to start at shortstop since Derek Jeter on June 11, 1995. A separate stat reference said he was the sixth-youngest Yankee to debut since 1985 and the second-youngest Yankees shortstop in that span. The comparison to Jeter does not make Lombard a finished product, but it does place his arrival in a familiar Yankees pattern, where a premium shortstop prospect can change the tone of a season in one swing.

The same night added another family note, with Lombard’s brother Jacob homering in his first minor-league game. For the Yankees, though, the larger issue is roster construction: Lombard’s debut suggested the front office is willing to let a top internal option contribute now, not just later, if the performance matches the pedigree.