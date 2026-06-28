George Russell wins Austrian Grand Prix, cuts championship gap to 40 points

George Russell turned pole into a lights-to-flag win at the Red Bull Ring, cutting Kimi Antonelli’s title lead to 40 points and ending a 112-day drought.

George Russell turned pole position into a lights-to-flag victory at the Austrian Grand Prix, giving Mercedes a result that tightened the Formula 1 title fight and exposed how quickly the championship picture can shift. At the Red Bull Ring in Spielberg, Austria, Russell kept control over 71 laps and beat Max Verstappen to the finish, with Mercedes teammate and championship leader Kimi Antonelli taking third.

The win was Russell’s seventh career Formula 1 victory and his second of the 2026 season, ending a 112-day wait for another trip to the top step. It also cut Antonelli’s lead over Russell to 40 points, after the gap had stood at 68 points two races earlier. For Russell, the timing mattered as much as the result: a strong weekend at Round 8 of the 2026 world championship gave him a much narrower path back into the title conversation.

Verstappen made the race far less straightforward than Russell’s qualifying pace suggested. The Red Bull driver had crashed in qualifying but recovered to run competitively in the race, forcing Russell to defend a lead he had built from the front. Russell managed the pace through the heat and dealt with a broken drinks system while still controlling the race to the flag, underlining the level of composure Mercedes needed in a Grand Prix that could have slipped away.

Lukas Raich via Wikimedia Commons (CC BY-SA 4.0)

Antonelli’s third place kept him in front of Russell in the standings, but the result changed the scale of the contest. A 40-point margin is still substantial with the championship only eight rounds old, yet it is no longer the kind of cushion that allows a leader to absorb a bad weekend without consequence. Mercedes has now shown it can convert a clean Saturday into a decisive Sunday, and Russell has shown he can still carry the team in a fight that looked far less open after the opening run of the season.

For Red Bull, Verstappen’s recovery from his qualifying crash kept the pressure on Mercedes, but Russell’s drive left no doubt about the race leader once the Grand Prix settled into its rhythm. At Spielberg, Russell did more than win a race. He cut into the championship lead, reset the tone of his season and turned Austria into a genuine inflection point in the title battle.