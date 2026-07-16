George Santos joins Fox’s Special Forces after scandal-plagued fall

George Santos was set for Fox’s Special Forces as a new reality-TV role after his expulsion from Congress, guilty plea, and 87-month prison sentence.

George Santos was set to appear in September on season 5 of Fox’s Special Forces: World’s Toughest Test, turning the collapse of his congressional career into a reality-TV booking. The former New York Republican’s latest move keeps him visible in public life after expulsion from Congress in December 2023, a guilty plea in August 2024 and an 87-month prison sentence in April 2025.

Fox’s military-style competition has become the latest stage for a politician whose public identity now comes packaged with scandal. The Associated Press described Santos with an unusually blunt label: "Swindler, congressman, prison inmate, podcast host." That shorthand captured the strange trajectory of a man who went from the House to federal court and then into entertainment promotion.

Santos signaled the pivot months before the Fox casting became public. In March 2024, he told City & State New York that he was working on "a movie – a documentary – and also a reality TV show." He later promoted the Fox appearance himself on X, writing, "I took my fat behind off the coach and tried something new!" The line fit a pattern in which Santos has leaned into spectacle even as legal consequences narrowed his political future.

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The new role also underlines how political infamy can be monetized. Santos entered national politics with a fabric of falsehoods around his biography, then saw that career unravel under the weight of investigations, courtroom proceedings and the loss of his House seat. His move to reality television shows that notoriety, even when rooted in disgrace, can still be converted into airtime when producers believe audiences will tune in.

The timing of the Fox casting followed a period of rapid legal escalation. Reuters reported in August 2024 that Santos was set to be sentenced on Feb. 7, before the case ended in the April 2025 prison sentence. NBC News photographed Santos arriving at federal court for sentencing in Central Islip, New York, on April 25, 2025. By then, the line between public accountability and entertainment had already become one of the defining features of his post-Congress career.

Photo by Konstantin Mishchenko

For Fox, Santos fits a format built around recognizable names and conflict. For Santos, the show offers another platform after the collapse of the campaign-style persona that once carried him into Congress. The result is less a comeback than a case study in how American scandal can be repackaged as programming.