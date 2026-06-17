Georgia GOP shelves redistricting push targeting Black-held House seats

Georgia Republicans abandoned a plan to redraw Black-held House seats hours before a special session, amid protests, legal risk and election-year fear.

Republican leaders in Georgia abandoned a push to redraw U.S. House maps targeting Black-held Democratic seats just hours before lawmakers were due back at the Capitol, a retreat that reflected public backlash, legal uncertainty and a calculation that the fight could boomerang in 2026. The special session still convened on June 17, 2026, but redistricting was sidelined as leaders shifted to voting-system issues and other business.

Gov. Brian Kemp had called lawmakers back to Atlanta to revisit Georgia’s congressional and legislative maps for the 2028 election cycle after the U.S. Supreme Court’s Louisiana v. Callais decision weakened a Voting Rights Act protection against racial gerrymandering. Kemp said Georgia’s maps had been drawn to create majority-minority districts that he argued were later ruled unconstitutional, and Republicans saw an opening to revisit seats they viewed as vulnerable. The party already holds 9 of Georgia’s 14 U.S. House seats.

That plan ran straight into a political wall. House Speaker Jon Burns and other GOP legislative leaders told Kemp they would not take up congressional or legislative redistricting during the special session, saying the state needed more time, more public input and a more transparent process. Kemp still argued Georgia should move forward, but he acknowledged the final decision rested with lawmakers.

The reversal came after a public outcry at the Georgia State Capitol, where protesters gathered to denounce the effort as an attempt to weaken Black and brown voting power. U.S. Sen. Raphael Warnock joined civil rights groups, labor unions, faith leaders and community advocates at the Capitol, warning that the proposed redraw would have diluted representation in districts already shaped by race and partisanship.

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Republicans also had a political reason to blink. Party strategists worried that a sharp map fight could energize Democratic voters and turn into a damaging issue ahead of the governor’s race and other statewide contests this fall. Bloomberg reported that House Republicans were shelving the redraw partly because of ongoing litigation and the need to assess recent court decisions, while POLITICO described the decision as a sign that GOP leaders saw the issue as a political vulnerability.

Burns’ hesitation underscored the limits of aggressive gerrymandering in the current climate. Even with the power to press ahead, Georgia Republicans found themselves weighing legal risk, public resistance and the prospect that a redistricting fight could harden the very opposition it was meant to weaken.