Georgia Hunter Bell storms to second Diamond League win in Paris

Georgia Hunter Bell’s 3:55.63 in Paris gave her a second Diamond League win of 2026 and a season’s best. The result sharpened Britain’s middle-distance medal claims.

Georgia Hunter Bell powered to a season’s best 3:55.63 in the women’s 1500m at Stade Charléty in Paris, holding off Ethiopia’s Freweyni Hailu and France’s Agathe Guillemot on Sunday, June 28, 2026. Hailu finished second in 3:55.92, with Guillemot third in 3:56.24.

The meeting was run in an adapted format after extreme heat pushed local police to ask for sporting events to be cancelled, leaving only professional athletics on the programme. In that stripped-back setting, Hunter Bell looked in control from a long way out, and the final margin confirmed the value of a clean, fast race rather than a messy tactical one.

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The Paris victory was Hunter Bell’s second Diamond League win of the 2026 season after her triumph in Rome in May, where she ran 3:58.63, and it was her third Diamond League meeting win overall. With the Wanda Diamond League at its midway point, the timing matters: Hunter Bell has already paired this season’s indoor and outdoor form with a record of delivering on major stages, from Olympic 1500m bronze in 2024 to world indoor gold in Toruń in March 2026 and world 800m silver in Tokyo in 2025 before returning to the 1500m.

That sequence gives Britain a sharper profile in middle-distance running heading into a crowded summer, with the Commonwealth Games in Glasgow due to start in July and the European Championships in Birmingham to follow the next month. Hunter Bell’s repeated ability to run near her best in different race shapes suggests she is not just collecting wins, but building the sort of consistency that carries into medal rounds.

Erik van Leeuwen, attribution: Erik van Leeuwen (bron: Wikipedia). via Wikimedia Commons (GFDL)

Paris also produced other major marks on the night. Canada’s Marco Arop won the men’s 800m in 1:41.84, the fastest time in the world this year, while Audrey Werro, Busang Collen Kebinatshipi and Marileidy Paulino set Diamond League records. Hunter Bell said the race was “tough but rewarding” and added that she would head to Prefontaine next week, keeping her season moving on a line that now points beyond one victory in Paris.