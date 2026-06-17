Georgia lawmakers balk at Kemp’s push to redraw maps for 2028

House Republicans shut down Brian Kemp’s bid to reshape Georgia maps for 2028, citing time, litigation and public input as the state faced a July 1 voting deadline.

Georgia Republican leaders backed away from Gov. Brian Kemp’s push to redraw the state’s congressional and legislative maps for 2028, signaling that the party’s willingness to reopen the lines has sharper limits than the governor had suggested. House leaders said the chamber would not take up redistricting during the June 17 special session, pointing to the need for a deliberative process, ample public input and the fact that several current districts remain tied up in court.

The retreat matters because Kemp had framed new maps as a future move, not one aimed at the already underway 2026 cycle. He said any revised lines would not affect the next election and would instead take effect in 2028, giving Georgia Republicans a possible opening after the U.S. Supreme Court’s June 2026 decision in Louisiana v. Callais weakened a key Voting Rights Act protection. But the House response made clear that even with a changed legal landscape, the timing, process and unresolved litigation still made a redraw difficult to force through quickly.

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The redistricting fight came as Kemp called lawmakers into a special session that also had a separate deadline hanging over it: a July 1 conflict involving Georgia’s voting system and QR codes on ballots. That mix of issues left little room for a fast-moving map fight, especially in a state where the current districts were already drawn in a 2023 court-ordered special session after federal Judge Steve C. Jones ordered lawmakers to create new lines. That redistricting added a majority-Black congressional district in west metro Atlanta and several majority-Black legislative districts, and those maps are still being litigated on appeal before the 11th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals.

Republicans currently hold nine of Georgia’s 14 U.S. House seats, and strategists had identified the seat held by Democrat Sanford Bishop as a likely target if new lines were adopted. Yet the House leadership’s decision underscored the institutional and legal friction around another redraw. The special session was the third this decade in Georgia centered on redistricting, a sign of how often the state has been pulled back into court-supervised mapmaking and how unstable those lines remain.

Office of U.S. Senator David Perdue via Wikimedia Commons (Public domain)

Democrats, including U.S. Sen. Raphael Warnock, argued that the effort was designed to evade accountability and dilute Black voting strength. Kemp has said the state will eventually have to redraw the maps, but the day’s real message was more immediate: Georgia Republicans were not ready to move now, leaving open whether the 2028 push is only being delayed or whether it never had enough backing to begin with.