Georgia plant fire linked to corroded sprinklers, chemical storage failures

A corroded sprinkler leaked onto reactive pool chemicals at Bio-Lab's Conyers warehouse, helping drive a fire that sent toxic smoke over Rockdale County.

Federal investigators said a corroded sprinkler and more than twice the planned amount of swimming pool chemicals helped trigger the massive fire at Bio-Lab’s Conyers plant, closing one of Georgia’s most closely watched industrial safety cases with a final report released July 21, 2026.

The U.S. Chemical Safety and Hazard Investigation Board said the Sept. 29, 2024 fire began when water leaked from the corroded sprinkler onto highly reactive pool treatment chemicals stored inside the KIK Consumer Products Bio-Lab Plant 12 warehouse in Conyers. Firefighters were called at about 5 a.m. after smoke was observed, and by 6:40 a.m. flames were visible from the roof, according to the board’s accident description.

The incident sent a plume of smoke carrying chlorine and other compounds into the air, forcing shelter-in-place orders and evacuations across Rockdale County and into the Atlanta metropolitan area. WSB-TV reported that at least 17,000 people were forced to leave their homes, while Associated Press reporting on the 2024 emergency said a shelter-in-place order affecting 90,000 Georgia residents was later lifted. Interstate 20 was shut down for a day, adding a transportation disruption to the public health emergency.

The board’s findings sharpen the focus on a chain of failures rather than a single spark. Excess chemical storage made the fire more dangerous, while the sprinkler system failed at the moment it was needed most. That combination is central to the public safety concern: a chemical warehouse packed beyond its planned capacity, paired with fire suppression equipment that was already corroded.

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Bio-Lab faced further fallout after the blaze. In April 2025, the U.S. Department of Labor fined the company $61,000 for six violations tied to the chemical fire. Earlier reporting also described a history of fires and leaks at the site, raising questions about what regulators, company managers and local emergency planners knew before the 2024 disaster.

For Conyers and surrounding Rockdale County communities, the fire left more than a headline. Residents dealt with air-quality worries, evacuations and cleanup activity that stretched well beyond the first morning of smoke and flames. The final federal report ties those consequences to routine failures in maintenance, storage and oversight, the kind of breakdowns that can turn a warehouse problem into a regional emergency.