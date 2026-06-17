Georgia Senate race pits Collins against Ossoff in pivotal battle

Mike Collins will challenge Jon Ossoff in November, turning Georgia into a national test of Senate control and Donald Trump’s strength.

Mike Collins has pushed Georgia to the center of the fight for the U.S. Senate after winning the Republican runoff and earning a November matchup with Democratic Sen. Jon Ossoff. The Associated Press called the race for Collins on June 16, 2026, after he beat former football coach Derek Dooley in a contest that was already drawing national attention.

The general election is set for November 3, 2026, and both parties are expected to pour money and messaging into a state that can alter the balance of power in Washington. Ossoff is the only incumbent Senate Democrat seeking reelection in a state that Donald Trump won in 2024, a fact that makes Georgia one of the most closely watched battlegrounds on the 2026 Senate map.

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The stakes reach back to the runoff that first sent Ossoff to Washington. He was elected in the January 5, 2021 runoff over Republican David Perdue, a victory that helped Democrats seize control of the Senate and leave the chamber split 50-50, with Vice President Kamala Harris holding the tie-breaking vote. That history has made Ossoff a central target for Republicans eager to flip a seat and weaken Democratic leverage heading into the final two years of Trump’s second term.

Collins enters the race with a clear statewide profile of his own. He has represented Georgia’s 10th Congressional District since January 3, 2023, and won a House seat in 2022 before moving up to a Senate campaign built around his alignment with Trump. Trump endorsed Collins shortly before the runoff, giving him a boost in a primary campaign where he was closely identified with the former president.

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Dooley, who had the backing of term-limited Gov. Brian Kemp, fell short as Georgia Republicans settled on Collins as their nominee. The result sets up a race likely to attract presidential-level scrutiny, with Republicans hoping Georgia can move back into their column and Democrats trying to preserve what has become one of their most important southern strongholds. In a cycle defined by Senate control, Georgia now looks less like a state race than a national referendum.