German airport drone scare linked to ammunition-carrying plane, reports say

A drone carrying an explosive device was found near Leipzig/Halle Airport, and a nearby plane was carrying ammunition, intensifying fears over cargo-hub security.

A plane parked near the drone found at Leipzig/Halle Airport was carrying ammunition, adding a military-security dimension to an incident that shut down part of one of Germany’s most important cargo hubs. An airport employee spotted the drone in the cargo operations zone near the southern runway shortly before midnight on Aug. 5, and German authorities later found an explosive device attached to or carried by it.

Bomb disposal experts were deployed, and the device was defused. Flights were disrupted as runways were closed and aircraft were diverted, while German authorities opened a counterterrorism investigation into how the drone reached so sensitive an area of the airport in Schkeuditz, north of Leipzig.

German Interior Minister Alexander Dobrindt called the episode a “new quality” and a “new level” of danger, describing it as a hybrid attack. The language underscored how quickly a single drone can move an airport incident from nuisance to national security issue when it appears near aircraft carrying ammunition or other hazardous cargo.

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Leipzig/Halle sits at the center of a freight network that has become even more strategically important since Russia’s full-scale invasion of Ukraine in 2022. The airport hosts aircraft linked to Antonov Airlines, which relocated there after the invasion, and it is widely viewed as a key logistics point for Ukraine-related shipments as well as military transport.

The incident also raised fresh questions about whether Europe’s airports are keeping pace with low-cost aerial threats. In a separate development, a second drone may have collided with a plane in the air over the airport, slightly damaging the aircraft, according to The New York Times. Reuters separately reported that a DHL cargo plane made an unscheduled landing in Hanover after a mid-air collision with an object.

Source: Hans via Pixabay

Germany has faced mounting pressure to harden airport defenses after drone sightings disrupted Munich Airport on Oct. 3, 2025, prompting calls for police to gain shoot-down powers. By June 2026, The Insider estimated that drone-related disruptions had cost the German aviation industry close to €160 million in 2025, a sign that the economic toll of repeated incursions is now moving well beyond security planning and into the balance sheets of airlines, cargo operators and airport managers.