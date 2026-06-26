German court gives life sentence for deadly Magdeburg Christmas market attack

A German court sentenced Taleb A. to life for the Magdeburg market attack that killed six and injured more than 300 in barely 64 seconds.

A German court sentenced Saudi doctor Taleb A. to life in prison on Friday for the Magdeburg Christmas market attack that killed six people and injured more than 300. The Magdeburg Regional Court also found particularly serious guilt, a finding that can affect when parole becomes possible under German law.

Prosecutors said the attack unfolded shortly after 7 p.m. on December 20, 2024, when Taleb A. drove a rented BMW into the crowded market and kept going for about one minute and four seconds. The car traveled at least 400 meters before it stopped. Five of the victims were women aged 45, 52, 67 and 75, along with a nine-year-old boy. The defendant, identified under German privacy rules as Taleb A., was 51 during the trial, had arrived in Germany in 2006 and later obtained permanent residency.

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The charges included murder, attempted murder and dangerous interference with road traffic. Prosecutors said Taleb A. acted alone and planned the attack over several weeks, driven in part by frustration over a civil dispute and repeated failures in criminal complaints. They also described him as a psychiatrist originally from Saudi Arabia with anti-Islamic rhetoric and far-right sympathies. The court’s sentence closed the criminal case’s central chapter, but the hearing also kept in view the question of how a man with a long residence history in Germany, a public profile and a trail of grievance could still turn a festive market into a killing ground.

Source: reuters.com

The attack shook Germany far beyond Saxony-Anhalt. Memorials in Magdeburg followed within days, with candles and church bells marking the dead, and the case drew immediate comparisons with the 2016 Berlin Christmas market attack, when an Islamist extremist used a truck to kill 12 people. Magdeburg’s market reopened in November 2025 under much tighter security, a sign that the city had moved to restore the event while acknowledging that the public space at the center of the attack could not return to its old form. The sentencing now leaves Germany facing the harder questions that the trial did not settle: which warning signs mattered, which interventions were missed and how far the state can go to protect open holiday spaces without shutting them down.