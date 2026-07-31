German court rules Suno broke copyright law over AI music training

A Munich court found Suno violated German copyright law and ordered the company to disclose illicit revenue. The case could push AI music firms toward paid licensing instead of scrape-first training.

A Munich Regional Court ruled that Suno violated German copyright law and ordered the AI music company to provide information on illicit revenue. The judgment also required Suno to stop using protected melodies without permission and to disclose information relevant to damages, with compensation still to be set.

The court said Suno did not have the right to process music by artists represented by German collecting society GEMA. Another summary of the ruling said reproducible storage of the compositions within the AI model infringed the reproduction right, a legal theory that reaches into the way generative systems are trained as well as what they later produce.

The dispute had already become a test case for Europe’s AI rulebook. Oral proceedings in Munich were heard on March 9, 2026, after the date of the decision had been pushed back from June 12 to July 31. During the case, GEMA argued that Suno used, stored and reproduced copyrighted music to train its music-generation system, and side-by-side audio snippets and leadsheets compared Suno outputs with songs including Forever Young, Daddy Cool, Mambo No. 5, Atemlos, Big in Japan and Rasputin.

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For rights holders, the ruling gives concrete backing to the argument that AI developers cannot simply treat copyrighted recordings and compositions as free raw material. It also strengthens the position of labels, publishers, collecting societies and artists who have pressed for permission, payment and traceable licensing terms before training data is ingested or outputs are commercialized.

For Suno and other AI music firms, including U.S. companies with European ambitions, the decision increases legal exposure in a market where copyright enforcement has tended to be stricter than in many other jurisdictions. It may also complicate product design and force companies to document training data more carefully, disclose revenue streams tied to disputed works and negotiate licenses rather than assume that publicly available music can be scraped first and sorted out later.

Source: TMC-Fotografie.de via Openverse (CC BY 2.0)

GEMA has tried to turn that pressure into a licensing alternative as well, launching PLAI, a fully licensed dataset for training AI music tools. The Munich ruling is not final and may be appealed, but it has already become one of Europe’s first binding decisions on AI-generated music, and its reach extends well beyond a single startup.