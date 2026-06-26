German court sentences Magdeburg Christmas market attacker to life in prison

Taleb A. was sentenced to life for driving into Magdeburg’s Christmas market, where six people died and more than 300 were hurt in a 64-second assault.

A German court sentenced Taleb A. to life in prison on 26 June 2026 for the Magdeburg Christmas market attack, closing a case that put the city’s security planning and earlier warnings under a harsh light. The 51-year-old Saudi psychiatrist listened from inside a bullet-proof glass box while shackled as the Magdeburg Regional Court delivered the maximum sentence.

The attack unfolded on 20 December 2024, when Taleb A. drove a rented SUV or car at high speed into the crowded market in Magdeburg, in eastern Germany. Prosecutors said the rampage lasted one minute and four seconds. Six people were killed, including a nine-year-old boy, and more than 300 others were injured. German prosecutors had charged him with six counts of murder, 338 counts of attempted murder, along with bodily harm and a motoring offence.

The case cut far beyond one courtroom because it revived a national argument over whether Germany had done enough to protect public events before the attack. Authorities faced scrutiny over earlier tipoffs and threat reports involving Taleb A., and the questions reached Saxony-Anhalt state authorities, city leaders in Magdeburg, and the German Interior Ministry as the investigation and trial unfolded. The defendant was described in reporting as an anti-Islam activist and a follower of right-wing conspiracy theories, a profile that deepened the focus on what officials knew before the market opened that December evening.

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By the one-year anniversary in December 2025, Magdeburg was still marked by grief and guarded by heightened security. The Christmas market was later cancelled for the following season, underscoring how a single attack changed the city’s public life and how heavily the risks around open-air holiday markets are now being weighed. The Magdeburg case also revived memories of the 2016 Berlin Christmas market attack, in which 12 people were killed, as Germany again confronted how to protect crowded festive spaces without hollowing them out.