German journalist Eva Maria Michelmann returns home after Syria detention

Eva Maria Michelmann returned to Germany on June 20 after five months in Syrian detention via Jordan. Her case still leaves journalist Ahmed Polad missing.

Eva Maria Michelmann was back in Germany on June 20 after spending roughly five months in Syrian detention, a release that closed one ordeal but left the fate of her reporting partner, Ahmed Polad, unresolved. Her brother, Antonius Michelmann, said the family went to collect her and that she was doing well given the circumstances.

Michelmann’s disappearance began on January 18, 2026, the day Raqqa fell to Syrian government forces during an offensive against the Kurdish-led Syrian Democratic Forces. The Committee to Protect Journalists said Michelmann and Polad had not been heard from since then, and later said Syrian authorities had confirmed Michelmann’s detention while still offering no transparent account of her case or Polad’s continued disappearance. Michelmann was based in Cologne and had been linked to the Istanbul-based socialist Etkin News Agency and the Ozgur TV channel.

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The details of her detention underscored how opaque state custody can become in a fragmented conflict zone. Her lawyer, Roland Meister, said last week that he had received reports she had been tortured, interrogated repeatedly, including at night, and had lost a great deal of weight. Multiple reports also said she spent an extended period in solitary confinement. Even so, the German embassy in Damascus had been able to visit her in detention before her release, giving Berlin at least limited direct access to one of its citizens while the legal basis for her imprisonment remained unclear.

That gap is what has made the case so troubling for press-freedom groups and diplomats alike. The German foreign ministry said the previous week that it was making intensive representations at a high level, but Syrian authorities never explained why Michelmann was being held or whether she had been charged with any crime. Her release came quietly, outside any public legal process: Meister said she was freed on the morning of June 20, traveled out of Syria through a third country, and boarded a flight to Germany that afternoon. Michelmann returned via Jordan, according to her brother.

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For journalists working in war zones, the case is a blunt reminder of how quickly a reporting assignment can turn into enforced disappearance, with little visibility for families, lawyers or governments. Michelmann is home now, but the silence around Ahmed Polad shows how incomplete that relief remains.