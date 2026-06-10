Germany and France abandon next-generation fighter jet project

Germany and France have shelved a six-generation fighter meant to replace the Eurofighter and Rafale, exposing a deeper crack in Europe’s defense ambitions.

Germany and France have effectively abandoned their joint next-generation fighter jet, a blow to a multibillion-euro project meant to anchor Europe’s military future around 2040. German Chancellor Friedrich Merz told French President Emmanuel Macron that the two countries would not build a shared sixth-generation aircraft, ending the core manned-fighter plan for the Future Combat Air System.

The collapse lands hardest on a program designed to do far more than build one plane. FCAS was supposed to combine a manned fighter with uncrewed support aircraft, or remote carriers, and a secure digital combat cloud, replacing Germany’s Eurofighter and France’s Rafale as Europe’s front-line combat jets. With estimates placing the project’s value at about $115 billion to $116 billion, it had become one of the continent’s most ambitious defense-industrial bets.

What killed it was not technology, but control. Dassault Aviation and Airbus fought over who would lead the next phase, how work would be divided, how intellectual property would be shared, and what requirements the aircraft should meet. Those disputes exposed a familiar weakness in Europe’s defense industry: when national champions are asked to cooperate on a prestige program, commercial rivalry can quickly overwhelm strategic unity.

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The political cost is broader than one lost fighter. France and Germany launched the program in 2017, and Spain later joined through the wider FCAS framework, making the project a test of whether Europe could build a truly integrated defense industrial base. Instead, the split suggests that even as Berlin, Paris and Madrid talk about strategic autonomy, their aerospace companies still answer first to national interests, not a common European chain of command.

For U.S. readers, the fallout matters because it affects NATO burden-sharing and procurement choices. If Germany and France move toward interim aircraft purchases or separate development tracks, American defense makers could gain commercially as European governments look for ready-made aircraft rather than waiting another decade for a joint platform. Strategically, a weaker FCAS makes Europe more dependent on outside suppliers just as security risks have risen.

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Spain is left in an awkward position, caught between Airbus-backed interests and a project whose central pillar has now been knocked away. The joint fighter may be gone, but the failure leaves a larger warning intact: Europe still struggles to turn political ambition into a unified defense industry when the profits, jobs and engineering authority are not evenly shared.