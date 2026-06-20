Germany and Ivory Coast meet for World Cup Group E lead

Germany’s 7-1 rout of Curazao set up a pressure test in Toronto, where Ivory Coast could expose whether the champions’ early surge is real.

Germany arrived at Toronto Stadium with a chance to convert one dominant start into something more durable: control of Group E and, potentially, an early ticket to the knockout rounds. After a 7-1 demolition of Curazao in their opener, Julian Nagelsmann’s team faced Ivory Coast knowing the margin for error had shrunk, even if the standings had tilted sharply in their favor.

That opening win was not just emphatic, it was historic. FIFA described Germany’s seven-goal outburst in Houston as the largest winning margin in a tournament opener, with Félix Nmecha, Nico Schlotterbeck, Kai Havertz twice, Derrick Brown, and Deniz Undav all scoring before Havertz added another. Livano Comenencia’s goal for Curazao, the first in that nation’s World Cup history, briefly interrupted the rout but never changed the sense that Germany had arrived with attacking force and a point to prove.

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Ivory Coast, by contrast, reached Toronto with momentum of its own after beating Ecuador 1-0 in its first group match. Under Emerse Faé, the Africans carried the confidence of a side that had already shown it could manage a tight game, and the winner of this meeting could secure a place in the round of 16. That made the matchup about more than early points. It became a test of balance: whether Germany’s blowout against weaker opposition reflected genuine tournament depth, or merely a favorable opening.

Nagelsmann signaled that he saw little reason to tamper with the lineup that tore through Curazao, while also warning that Ivory Coast would force a far different tempo. He expected a “foot race,” a fast and open contest against a team built to run. For Germany, that kind of pace raised the stakes. Elite sides are often judged less by their first emphatic win than by what follows when opponents are stronger, more organized, and less willing to collapse under pressure.

Photo by Roman Stavila

The history between the sides offered little to lean on. Their only cited meeting was a 2-2 friendly on November 18, 2009, a reminder that this was not a rivalry shaped by repetition but by a single high-leverage night. Germany entered as a four-time world champion; Ivory Coast arrived as the team most likely to turn that pedigree into a genuine examination.