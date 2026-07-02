Germany charges Serhii K. over Nord Stream pipeline sabotage

German prosecutors charged Serhii K. in the Nord Stream case, tying him to the yacht Andromeda and the 2022 blasts near Bornholm.

German federal prosecutors charged Serhii K., a Ukrainian national identified only by his first name and initial under German privacy rules, with being an accomplice to a war crime in the 2022 Nord Stream sabotage case. The indictment, filed June 30, also accuses him of disrupting public services, causing an explosion and destroying structures, and says he helped coordinate the use of the sailing yacht Andromeda to plant explosives near Denmark’s Bornholm island.

The charge moves the investigation from years of speculation toward a formal courtroom test in Karlsruhe, where prosecutors have been building a case around the underwater blasts that severed one of Europe’s most controversial energy links. Serhii K. was arrested in Italy in August 2025, extradited to Germany in November 2025 and has remained in pretrial detention in Hamburg. He denies the allegations.

The explosions ripped through Nord Stream 1 and Nord Stream 2 on September 26, 2022, in waters under the Baltic Sea. Nord Stream 1 began transporting gas in November 2011, while Nord Stream 2 was completed in 2021 but never entered full commercial operation. The sabotage turned into one of the largest non-natural methane-release events ever recorded, with researchers estimating about 465 plus or minus 20 kilotonnes of methane escaped into the atmosphere.

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German investigators have said they found traces of HMX and RDX explosives aboard the vessel allegedly used in the attack, a detail that has strengthened their account of how the sabotage was carried out. Sweden previously closed its own Nord Stream probe and handed evidence to Germany, leaving Berlin with the lead in a case that has become central to European security politics.

The case carries weight well beyond the criminal charges. Nord Stream had symbolized Germany’s long dependence on Russian gas from Gazprom, and the bombing accelerated Europe’s effort to break that dependence after Russia cut gas supplies and the wider war in Ukraine widened. Ukraine denies involvement in the sabotage, and the indictment could complicate Kyiv’s relationship with Berlin at a time when wartime alliances and energy security remain closely linked.