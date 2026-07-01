Germany charges Ukrainian suspect in Nord Stream pipeline blasts

Germany’s prosecutors have charged a Ukrainian national over the Nord Stream blasts, a case that could complicate Berlin’s ties with Kyiv. The suspect denies involvement and Ukraine has rejected blame.

German federal prosecutors have filed charges against a Ukrainian national over the Nord Stream pipeline blasts, pushing one of Europe’s most politically sensitive sabotage cases closer to trial. The move comes as Berlin tries to preserve its backing for Kyiv while handling allegations tied to an attack on a former Russia-Germany energy lifeline.

Prosecutors allege the suspect, identified in German media as Serhii Kuznetsov, helped coordinate the sabotage and may have commanded the sailing yacht Andromeda used by a team of divers. Investigators say the operation involved at least four timed explosive charges placed underwater, with some reports putting the devices at roughly 14 to 27 kilograms each. The allegations have not been tested in court, and Kuznetsov’s defense has denied them.

Kuznetsov was arrested in Italy in August 2025 near Rimini on a European arrest warrant and later extradited to Germany. Earlier stages of the German investigation also used the name Volodymyr Z. for a suspected ringleader, underscoring how the case has developed through shifting identities and overlapping theories about who organized the attack. German investigators have also said the suspect had worked for Ukraine’s SBU security service until 2015 and was serving in the Ukrainian military at the time, details that deepen the political sensitivity.

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The explosions on Sept. 26, 2022, damaged Nord Stream 1 and Nord Stream 2 in the Baltic Sea and rendered three of the four pipes inoperable. The ruptures released vast amounts of methane and triggered separate investigations by Sweden and Denmark, both of which have since closed their probes and handed evidence to Germany.

The charge now risks adding tension to German-Ukrainian relations at a moment when Germany remains one of Kyiv’s most important allies in Russia’s war on Ukraine. Ukraine has denied involvement in the sabotage, and President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said on July 1, 2026 that it was too early to comment because the details of the proceedings were not yet known.

For Berlin, the case cuts across law, diplomacy and energy politics. Nord Stream had been a major conduit for Russian gas to Germany, and any finding that links a Ukrainian suspect to the blasts would force European governments to separate criminal accountability from the wider wartime alliance with Kyiv.