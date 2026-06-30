Germany face Nagelsmann pressure after historic World Cup penalty exit

Germany’s first World Cup shootout loss sent Julian Nagelsmann into pressure talks as the DFB weighs whether another coaching change can fix deeper decline.

Germany’s World Cup run ended in Foxborough, Massachusetts, when Paraguay won 4-3 on penalties after 120 minutes finished 1-1. For the four-time champions, it was their first-ever defeat in a World Cup shootout and another exit at the first knockout stage.

The loss put Julian Nagelsmann under immediate pressure, with the German Football Association now facing a blunt choice over whether to keep him or look elsewhere. Nagelsmann said after the defeat that he did not intend to resign and wanted to continue as Germany boss if the DFB kept faith in him, but the debate around his future has already widened beyond one night in Boston. Jürgen Klopp has been repeatedly linked with the job since the exit, a reminder of how quickly the conversation in Germany turns to the next marquee figure when a tournament ends in frustration.

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The deeper problem is that another high-profile appointment may not answer what has gone wrong. Germany’s elimination came in a round of 32 tie that underlined a recent pattern of underachievement at major tournaments, and the reaction at home has been shaped by uncertainty as much as anger. The question is no longer only whether Nagelsmann stays, but whether the federation has a coherent plan for player development, coaching identity and long-term decision-making.

Germany has been here before. After the quarter-final exit at the 1998 World Cup and the group-stage elimination at Euro 2000, the DFB responded with major changes to youth development and coach education. That overhaul reshaped the pipeline for years, and the current failure has revived the same demand for structural action rather than an emotional reset around one manager.

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Fans were left searching for hope after another major-tournament setback, and that is what makes the latest defeat more than a single penalty shootout. Germany’s problem now reaches into the federation’s choices, the national team’s identity and the systems that feed the senior side. Klopp may dominate the speculation, but the larger test is whether the DFB can fix the structure before it simply changes the face on the touchline again.