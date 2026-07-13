Germany funds 50,000 attack drones for Ukraine in €90 million deal

Germany bankrolled 50,000 Ukrainian attack drones in a €90 million deal, underscoring how mass-produced systems are overtaking prestige weapons.

Germany funded 50,000 Shrike first-person-view attack drones for Ukraine in a deal worth about €90 million, one of the largest known Western drone purchases for Kyiv. Some of the drones had already been delivered, and the rest were due later in 2026.

The Shrikes were built by SkyFall, a Ukrainian manufacturer, and equipped with software from Auterion, the U.S. defense technology company. That software lets the drones autonomously track and hit moving targets in the final phase of flight, a capability that has become increasingly valuable as both sides in the war lean harder on cheap, expendable aircraft.

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The purchase landed at a moment when Ukraine’s battlefield advantage has become inseparable from drone scale. Ukraine has been producing millions of drones a year during the war and its forces carry out thousands of drone strikes each day, a tempo that has turned unmanned systems into a core part of how the front is fought. Germany’s order adds more mass to that model and shows how European governments are trying to keep Ukraine supplied not with a handful of expensive platforms, but with systems that can be built, replaced and used in huge numbers.

The deal also points to a wider shift in Western procurement. Auterion’s software has been used in several projects inside the Pentagon’s Drone Dominance Program, a $1.1 billion initiative to buy small, lethal one-way attack drones at scale. Official program materials say it will move through four competitive phases. The Pentagon invited 25 vendors into Phase I, and 19 companies were advanced to Gauntlet II in August 2026 as the program pushed toward fielding hundreds of thousands of drones.

Source: cnscdn.com

Germany’s defense ministry and Ukraine’s defense ministry declined to comment, citing operational security and other reasons. SkyFall confirmed Germany’s involvement but gave no further details. Even so, the structure of the purchase was clear enough: Europe was not just helping Ukraine replace losses, it was helping finance the industrialization of drone war.

Photo by Sami TÜRK

For Western militaries, the implication is increasingly hard to miss. The Ukraine conflict has become a live test of whether battlefield power now belongs less to prestige platforms and more to systems that are cheap, autonomous and fast to produce. Germany’s order suggested that answer was already shaping procurement far beyond Eastern Europe.