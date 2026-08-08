Germany on alert after drones spotted above military base

Two drones over a western German base came days after an explosive-laden drone near Leipzig/Halle Airport, sharpening fears about exposed defenses.

Two drones were spotted above a military base in western Germany late Thursday, just two days after an explosive-laden drone was found near Leipzig/Halle Airport. The sequence of incidents pushed Germany deeper into a security problem that now reaches beyond one airfield or one base: low-cost drones can probe military and logistics sites with little warning and force officials to ask what they can actually detect, deter or stop.

The Leipzig/Halle case had already raised the stakes. Police found a drone carrying a suspicious object and a second unidentified flying object at the airport, and Germany’s federal prosecutor’s office took over the case on Aug. 6. Interior Minister Alexander Dobrindt said the incident represented a new danger for Germany, while a lawmaker later said a bus driver kicked the explosive drone out of the air at the airport.

Leipzig/Halle is a major cargo hub with military relevance, including transport linked to Ukrainian and German operations. The latest sighting above the western German base did not immediately clarify who operated the aircraft, whether it was intercepted or whether it carried any payload.

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Drones have also been seen over Ramstein Air Base and over Bremerhaven, where the Bundeswehr Naval Operations School is based. German authorities are examining whether the incidents are connected and whether they fit a wider pattern of hybrid threats.

Berlin's practical response includes better electronic detection, more radar coverage, tighter coordination between police and the military, and clearer legal authority to jam, seize or destroy hostile drones. Officials have also been discussing stronger anti-drone systems and broader security measures at major airports.