Germany routs Curaçao 7-1 as Ivory Coast beats Ecuador late

Germany’s 7-1 rout of Curaçao and Côte d’Ivoire’s late 1-0 upset of Ecuador produced 19 goals across four venues and jolted Group E.

Germany and Côte d’Ivoire turned a crowded matchday into a statement about how unstable this World Cup can be. Germany overwhelmed Curaçao 7-1 in Houston Stadium, while Côte d’Ivoire edged Ecuador 1-0 in Philadelphia Stadium on a night that produced 19 goals across Houston, Dallas, Philadelphia and Monterrey, a reminder that the knockout picture could look very different from the pre-tournament script.

Germany’s rout was as comprehensive as the score line suggested. Felix Nmecha, Nico Schlotterbeck, Kai Havertz twice, Jamal Musiala, Nathaniel Brown and Deniz Undav all scored, and Livano Comenencia supplied Curaçao’s lone goal. Havertz’s brace underlined Germany’s depth, but the match also carried historical weight: Manuel Neuer, at 40 years and 79 days, became the oldest Germany player to feature at a major tournament. For Julian Nagelsmann’s team, the result mattered beyond the margin. Germany entered its 21st World Cup and 19th straight appearance still carrying the memory of back-to-back group-stage exits in 2018 and 2022, and this opening blow put it firmly in control of Group E with three points.

Curaçao’s presence alone made the match notable. The Caribbean side had qualified for the World Cup for the first time, becoming the smallest nation ever to reach the tournament, with a population just over 150,000 and an area of 171 square miles. Curaçao sealed its place in November 2025 with a 0-0 draw in Kingston. Dick Advocaat, 78, was set to become the oldest coach in World Cup history, a striking contrast to the scale of the challenge his team faced against Germany’s attack.

AI-generated illustration

In Philadelphia, Côte d’Ivoire delivered the night’s other defining moment. Amad Diallo scored in the final minute of regulation time, finishing a move from Wilfried Singo to give the Ivorians their first victory of the tournament. The result extended a strong run for Emerse Fae’s side, which had won the 2024 Africa Cup of Nations on home soil and reached the 2026 World Cup unbeaten and without conceding in 10 qualifying matches. The match also marked the World Cup debut of Yan Diomande, who at 19 years and 212 days became the first teenager to appear for Côte d’Ivoire at the tournament.

Together, Germany’s blowout and Côte d’Ivoire’s late escape gave Group E an early edge and a warning: traditional powers may still be imposing themselves, but the underdogs are already shaping who looks vulnerable.