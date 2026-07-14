Germany school dispute fuels wider fight over AfD, free speech

A Stendal teacher’s reprimand has become a test case for AfD power, school neutrality and free speech ahead of Saxony-Anhalt’s September vote.

A Stendal craft and technical work teacher is fighting a formal reprimand after a classroom conversation about whether a pupil had voted for the Alternative for Germany, turning a local discipline case into a wider political battle over how schools handle extremism, neutrality and free expression.

The teacher, identified in local reporting as Max Heckel, was reported to school authorities in 2025 and later received the reprimand. The dispute is now before the Magdeburg labor court, with the hearing placing a classroom exchange at the center of a debate that reaches far beyond one school in eastern Germany.

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Heckel’s case has taken on added weight because Saxony-Anhalt heads to a state election on September 6, 2026, the last possible date under the timetable adopted by the state parliament in May 2025. The AfD is polling ahead of the CDU in recent local coverage and is seeking a first chance to enter government in the state, where control of education policy could shift sharply if it succeeds.

Germany’s Federal Office for the Protection of the Constitution classified the AfD as confirmed far-right extremist in May 2025, a designation the party has contested in court. That decision has sharpened the stakes in classrooms, where AfD critics say teachers cannot simply avoid politics when one of the country’s largest parties is under domestic intelligence scrutiny.

Source: zeit.de

The controversy has spread because the AfD’s own education program for Saxony-Anhalt goes well beyond classroom conduct. Reporting on the program says the party wants to replace compulsory schooling with a broader education duty that could permit homeschooling, create separate classes for refugee children and for children with disabilities, and generally strip what it sees as ideology from the school system. Education and teacher groups, trade unions, churches and other associations in Saxony-Anhalt warned in spring 2026 that those plans would damage political education, inclusion and trust in schools.

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The case has also brought personal consequences for Heckel. Reuters and local outlets say he has faced online abuse, threats of violence and vandalism since the dispute became public. German reporting says the school authority has declined to comment while the matter remains under review, leaving the labor court dispute as the clearest test yet of where political neutrality ends and classroom debate begins.