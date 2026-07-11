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Germany's automakers hit hard by falling China sales, profits

Volkswagen’s China deliveries fell 36.6% to 424,300, as Mercedes-Benz, BMW and Porsche also took double-digit hits in a market turning to local EV rivals.

Andrea Vigano

Andrea Vigano

2 min read
Germany's automakers hit hard by falling China sales, profits
Germany's automakers hit hard by falling China sales, profits

Volkswagen’s China deliveries fell 36.6% in the second quarter to 424,300 vehicles, a drop that helped push the group’s global deliveries down 8.6% to 2.077 million, the steepest quarterly decline in four years. The slide hit every major German auto name, with Mercedes-Benz, BMW and Porsche also posting sharp losses in China as local competitors kept gaining ground.

Mercedes-Benz car deliveries fell 8% to 417,800 in the quarter, while China sales slid 30% to 98,600. BMW deliveries declined 4.9% to about 590,962, and BMW and MINI sales in China fell 20.4% through June. Porsche deliveries dropped 16% in the first half to 122,306, after limited product availability and the end of U.S. EV tax incentives hit the company.

AI-generated illustration
AI-generated illustration

Passenger-car retail sales in China were down roughly 20% to 24% in the first half, and June retail sales were off about 21% to 23% from a year earlier. Volkswagen sales executive Marco Schubert said the group could not avoid a total market decline of around 20% in China in the first half.

Related photo
Source: reuters.com

Volkswagen will cut its model lineup by up to half after the latest declines, and labour representatives blocked a broader restructuring plan from CEO Oliver Blume the day before the delivery figures were published. BYD’s special adviser for Europe, Alfredo Altavilla, called those cost cuts a “wake-up call” for the European automotive industry, while the Chinese automaker is close to deciding on taking over an existing European plant.

Sources

  1. [1]usnews.com
  2. [2]money.usnews.com
  3. [3]newsroom.porsche.com
  4. [4]news.net

Tags

#business#Germany’s#China
Andrea Vigano

Andrea Vigano

Health and science correspondent specializing in translating medical research into clear, human stories. Covers public health, clinical breakthroughs, and the policy decisions that affect patient care.