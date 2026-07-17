Germany’s surrogacy debate reignites as Jens Spahn faces hypocrisy claims

Spahn's family story has turned Germany's surrogacy ban into a test of CDU consistency, after criticism over his U.S. surrogate and his past hard line.

Jens Spahn’s private family life has collided with a public policy line his party still defends. Germany bans surrogacy, the Christian Democratic Union continues to oppose it, and the former health minister is facing renewed scrutiny after becoming a father with the help of a surrogate mother in the United States.

The backlash has sharpened because Spahn himself previously took a hard line. Spahn argued that surrogacy should remain illegal in Germany to protect mothers and children, a view that now sits uneasily beside the circumstances under which he and his husband, Daniel Funke, became parents. Their child, Georg, has become central to the political fallout, with criticism focused less on the child than on whether Spahn is now being measured against standards he once championed.

AI-generated illustration

Source: bluewin.ch

That tension has given the debate a sharper edge inside conservative politics. Spahn is one of the CDU’s most prominent figures and a former federal health minister, so his personal use of surrogacy has made it harder for the party to keep the issue in the abstract. The party line remains unchanged, but a leading CDU politician who once argued for prohibition is now answering for a family that was formed through the very practice his party condemns.

Photo by Werner Pfennig

Olaf Kosinsky via Wikimedia Commons (CC BY-SA 3.0 de)

A 2024 commission report put the question of legalizing surrogacy back into the broader political discussion, giving reform advocates a fresh opening and forcing opponents to defend a ban that increasingly looks more manageable in theory than in practice. The current law still bars the arrangement.