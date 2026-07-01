Getty abandons Shutterstock merger after UK regulator demands divestment

Getty dropped its $3.7 billion tie-up with Shutterstock after UK regulators demanded a sale of the editorial unit that feeds newsrooms and publishers.

Getty Images abandoned its planned merger with Shutterstock on June 30 after Britain’s competition watchdog insisted that Shutterstock sell its editorial business as a condition of approval, ending a deal that would have created a much larger supplier of licensed visual content. The collapse left Getty Images Holdings, Inc. and Shutterstock, Inc. separate for now, and sent Shutterstock shares down about 30% in after-hours trading.

The merger was first announced on January 7, 2025 and was valued at about $3.7 billion. Under the deal terms, Getty shareholders were set to own about 54.7% of the combined company and Shutterstock shareholders about 45.3%, with the merged group retaining the Getty Images name and trading under the GETY ticker. The United States Department of Justice cleared the transaction without conditions on February 23, 2026, but the United Kingdom’s Competition and Markets Authority later found a problem in a narrower part of the market: editorial content supplied to UK media outlets.

AI-generated illustration

On May 15, 2026, the CMA said the merger would not harm global stock-content supply, but that it could reduce competition in editorial images used by publishers and broadcasters. The regulator said a sale of Shutterstock’s global editorial business, including Shutterstock Editorial, Backgrid and Splash, could resolve the issue. In its assessment, the CMA noted that Getty and Shutterstock had forecast annual cost synergies of $150 million to $200 million, underscoring the scale the companies hoped to capture if the combination went through.

The watchdog’s concern was not about generic rivalry alone. Editorial photos are the visual record of news, sports and public affairs, and the CMA said they are used every day by media outlets, publishers and filmmakers. By pressing for a divestment in that segment, regulators signaled that they were willing to scrutinize market power in the supply of images that shape how news is presented and sold, not just the broader stock-photo business.

Oxyman via Wikimedia Commons (CC BY-SA 2.0)

The CMA published draft final undertakings on June 10 and invited comments through June 24, keeping the case open even as the companies moved toward a breakup. Getty’s decision to walk away preserved the current structure of a market that has been under pressure from generative AI, digital advertising shifts and tighter newsroom budgets, where licensing terms, archive access and editorial independence all carry commercial value.