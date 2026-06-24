Ghana fans celebrate draw against England at Black Star Square

Ghana fans turned a 0-0 draw with England into a celebration at Black Star Square, linking the result to football pride and the country’s black-star identity.

Fans in Accra celebrated a 0-0 draw with England at Black Star Square, treating a scoreless result as a statement against one of football’s most recognisable powers. The reaction followed England’s group match at Boston Stadium on Tuesday, 23 June 2026, where the Three Lions stayed unbeaten and remained top of Group L.

The scene carried a meaning that went well beyond one point. Ghana was the first country in sub-Saharan Africa to gain independence, on 6 March 1957, and the black star at the centre of its flag, designed by Theodosia Okoh, has long been tied to the Black Stars nickname and to Black Star Square itself. In that setting, a draw with England became a public expression of national pride.

The emotion also reflected Ghana’s football history in recent World Cups. At the 2022 tournament in Qatar, the Black Stars lost 3-2 to Portugal, beat the Republic of Korea 3-2 and then lost 2-0 to Uruguay, finishing bottom of Group H and exiting at the group stage for the second successive men’s World Cup. Those results made any positive result against an established European side feel heavier in Accra than the usual group-stage point.

England’s late chances fell to Nico O’Reilly and Harry Kane, but Ghana held on to keep the match goalless. England Football said Ghana were level on points with England after the draw, a detail that added to the sense of parity in a fixture that has rarely been played at senior men’s level.

Celestinesucess via Wikimedia Commons (CC BY-SA 4.0)

Before this World Cup meeting, the only previous men’s senior clash between England and Ghana had been a friendly at Wembley in 2011. Andy Carroll scored for England that day before Asamoah Gyan equalised in stoppage time, a brief but memorable meeting that underlined how rare the rivalry has been.

That scarcity is part of why the draw resonated so strongly in Accra. England and Ghana do not meet often, and when they do, the result is read through more than football form. For supporters gathered at Black Star Square, the 0-0 scoreline offered a familiar symbol of Ghanaian resilience, wrapped in the country’s independence story, its black-star emblem and the continuing status of football as one of the clearest stages for national identity.