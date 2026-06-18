Ghana stuns Panama with late winner in Toronto World Cup clash

Ghana’s 95th-minute winner in Toronto turned a festive march of Ghanaian and Panamanian fans into a night of sharp heartbreak.

Toronto’s streets and stands became a shared civic stage for two diasporas, with Ghana and Panama supporters marching toward Toronto Stadium in traditional dress, waving flags and shrugging off rain, wind and steep ticket prices. Then Caleb Yirenkyi struck in the 95th minute, and the mood flipped from celebration to stunned silence as Ghana seized a 1-0 win in Group L of the World Cup 2026.

The scene around the stadium showed how international football now remakes major North American cities for a night, turning Toronto into a meeting point for migration, memory and national pride. Families and supporters from both countries packed the walk to the ground, bringing music, color and movement into a city already shaped by immigrant communities. Even with the weather turning rough, the crowd stayed festive, a reminder that these matches are not only about the result but also about the chance to gather, represent and be seen.

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Inside the stadium, the match itself delivered the harshest contrast of the evening. Ghana and Panama were both making their debut in the 2026 World Cup group stage, and the game had the tight, tense feel of an opening fixture with little room for error. Antoine Semenyo was named player of the match, but the defining moment belonged to Yirenkyi, whose late finish gave Ghana its first competitive victory under Carlos Queiroz and left Panama empty-handed after 90-plus minutes of resistance.

Wladyslaw via Wikimedia Commons (CC BY-SA 3.0)

The result carried extra weight for Ghana, which is trying to move beyond its best World Cup finish, a quarterfinal run in 2010. In a tournament expanded to 48 teams and 104 matches across Canada, Mexico and the United States, the win mattered beyond the points table: it marked Ghana’s first step in a demanding Group L alongside England and Croatia, and it showed how thin the margins are when the World Cup arrives in a city like Toronto, where the crowd’s joy can outlast the whistle but not the final touch.