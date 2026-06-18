Ghana stuns Panama with stoppage-time winner in World Cup debut

Panama controlled long stretches in Toronto, but Caleb Yirenkyi struck in the 95th minute to give Ghana a 1-0 World Cup win. The loss left Panama empty-handed in a punishing Group L.

Panama had the kind of World Cup opening that can linger for days, because the performance was there, the point was there, and then it was gone in a single lapse. Ghana, steady under Carlos Queiroz, needed only one sharp move in stoppage time to leave BMO Field with a 1-0 victory and Panama with the harshest lesson tournament football offers.

Caleb Yirenkyi finished in the fifth minute of second-half stoppage time, turning in a cross from Brandon Thomas-Asante in the 90+5th minute to decide the Group L match in Toronto. Ghana’s late strike was the difference in front of 42,942 spectators, and it turned what had been a competitive match into a painful opening setback for Thomas Christiansen’s side.

For long stretches, Panama dictated play well enough to believe it could leave with something. The final score told a different story, one that rarely forgives teams that cannot close the last few minutes with concentration and composure. Ghana did not need a long spell of dominance; it needed one clean sequence, and Yirenkyi delivered it.

The result gave Ghana three points in its Group L debut and left Panama with none, a difficult starting point in a section that also includes England and Croatia. In a group like this, the psychological cost of dropping points late can matter as much as the table itself. Panama must now recover quickly, because every remaining match carries added weight after a defeat that felt avoidable.

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That burden is amplified by the structure of this World Cup. The 2026 tournament is the 23rd edition and the first to feature 48 teams and three host countries, Canada, Mexico and the United States. With more teams and more pressure points, margins remain unforgiving, and Panama’s opening-night margin was as thin as it gets.

Ghana’s victory will be remembered for the timing of the goal, but the deeper story is the contrast between effort and outcome. Panama played well enough to earn a point and left with nothing. In a group this difficult, that kind of loss can shape the rest of the campaign before the next whistle even sounds.