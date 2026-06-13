Ghost fleet tanker captain pleads guilty after Atlantic chase

A tanker captain who led the Coast Guard on a weeks-long Atlantic chase pleaded guilty, capping a sanctions case tied to Iranian and Venezuelan oil.

A former ship master pleaded guilty in Washington after a weeks-long pursuit that pushed from the Caribbean Sea into the North Atlantic and ended with U.S. authorities seizing a tanker tied to sanctioned oil flows. The case underscores how Washington is treating ghost-fleet shipping not as a paperwork problem, but as a national-security threat that requires interdiction far from shore.

Avtandil Kalandadze, 47, entered the plea on Friday, June 12, 2026, in U.S. District Court in Washington, D.C., after refusing to obey Coast Guard orders. The Justice Department said the vessel had historically carried Iran- and Venezuela-origin oil for the ultimate benefit of U.S. adversaries, and that the crew used deceptive maritime tactics to try to evade detection and inspection. Prosecutors also said the cargo was tied to the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps.

Assistant Attorney General for National Security John A. Eisenberg said the plea should warn ghost-fleet owners and operators that the government will keep pursuing such vessels across vast distances. He said the United States would pursue them “from the Caribbean Sea to the North Atlantic, to the Indian and Pacific Oceans, the Persian Gulf, and anywhere in between.” U.S. Attorney Jeanine Ferris Pirro said Kalandadze forced American sailors and Coast Guardsmen into a dangerous boarding operation in heavy seas, while Homeland Security Investigations official John Condon called the chase “reckless” and said it lasted weeks across the Atlantic.

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The tanker at the center of the case was identified in related reporting as Bella 1, later renamed Marinera. Coast Guard imagery showed USCGC Munro shadowing the vessel in the North Atlantic on January 6, 2026, after the tanker violated U.S. sanctions and resisted initial boarding attempts off Venezuela in late December 2025. Related maritime reporting said the ship went dark on AIS in mid-December, later painted a Russian flag, and entered a Russian vessel registry. Its last AIS signal was recorded on December 17, 2025, while it was in ballast in the Caribbean.

The Munro’s deployment highlights the scale of the operation. The Legend-class national security cutter, homeported in Alameda, California, departed on November 3, 2025, traveled more than 26,000 miles, and returned home on March 1, 2026 after a 119-day patrol. The broader crackdown has continued beyond this case: on February 27, 2026, the Justice Department sought forfeiture of the Motor Tanker Skipper and about 1.8 million barrels of Venezuelan-origin crude oil supplied by Petróleos de Venezuela, S.A. For Washington, Kalandadze’s guilty plea is both a conviction and a signal that illicit shipping networks now face maritime enforcement as well as sanctions penalties.