Giant Devonian Fossil Defies Plant or Animal Classification

A towering 400-million-year-old fossil discovered in New York is defying classification, prompting scientists to reconsider how early life evolved.

A newly analyzed 26-foot-tall fossil from the Devonian period is baffling scientists, defying classification as either plant or animal and shedding light on the complexities of early life on Earth. The specimen, dated to nearly 400 million years ago, was uncovered in the famed Gilboa fossil site in New York and is now being described as an 'unknown life form' by researchers.

Discovery of a Devonian Giant

The fossil, which stands an estimated 26 feet tall, is one of the largest known organisms from the Devonian period—a time when Earth’s landscape was just beginning to be colonized by complex life. According to Earth.com, the fossil’s size and unique structure immediately set it apart from other known forms discovered at the Gilboa fossil beds.

The fossil measures roughly 8 meters (26 feet) in height .

. It dates back to the Devonian period, about 400 million years ago.

It was excavated from the Gilboa site, known for its rich record of early land life.

Neither Plant Nor Animal: A Third Form of Life?

What sets this fossil apart, as reported by Earth.com, is its lack of clear features typical of either plants or animals. The organism’s preserved structure lacks leaves, roots, or clear signs of vascular tissue seen in ancient trees, and there are no markers of animal anatomy like mouths or limbs. This ambiguity has led to speculation that the fossil could represent a third form of complex life—distinct from traditional plant or animal kingdoms.

Researchers analyzing the fossil’s morphology highlight its unusual branching pattern and tissue organization, which don’t match those of known Devonian plants such as Archaeopteris or any early animal forms. The latest peer-reviewed research suggests this organism may have occupied a unique evolutionary niche, potentially serving as a precursor or alternative lineage to both plants and animals.

Implications for Early Evolution

This discovery is prompting scientists to re-examine the complexity and diversity of early life during the Devonian, a period often called the "Age of Fishes" but also critical for the rise of terrestrial ecosystems. The anatomical analysis of the fossil indicates that multicellular life may have experimented with a range of body plans before the dominance of plants and animals as we know them today.

During the Devonian, land was dominated by primitive plants and invertebrates, with early forests and the first amphibians emerging.

The Gilboa area is famous for yielding some of the earliest tree-like fossils, but this new specimen does not fit established categories.

What’s Next for the ‘Unknown Life Form’?

While the scientific community continues to debate its classification, the discovery is already influencing how paleontologists approach the study of ancient ecosystems. Further research is expected to focus on the fossil’s microscopic structure and chemical composition to determine its place on the tree of life.

As scientists gather more data, the Gilboa site remains a crucial window into the Devonian world, reminding us that the story of life on Earth is far from complete. The possibility of an entirely new branch of multicellular organisms raises profound questions about evolution, adaptation, and the origins of life on land.