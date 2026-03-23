Giants’ Cam Skattebo Apologizes for CTE, Asthma Joke

New York Giants running back Cam Skattebo has apologized after making a joke referencing CTE and asthma, drawing criticism from fans and advocacy groups.

New York Giants running back Cam Skattebo publicly apologized on Friday after making a joke referencing Chronic Traumatic Encephalopathy (CTE) and asthma, sparking backlash across social media and from advocacy organizations concerned with neurological health in sports.

Incident Draws Immediate Response

Both The New York Times and ESPN reported that Skattebo’s comment, made in a public setting earlier this week, was quickly criticized as many found it insensitive to the serious issues of head trauma and chronic illness among athletes. While the specifics of the joke were not detailed in either outlet, the references to CTE—a neurodegenerative disease linked to repeated head injuries in contact sports—and asthma were enough to prompt strong reactions from fans, player safety advocates, and the broader sports community.

Public Apology Follows Criticism

Skattebo issued a statement acknowledging the inappropriateness of his remarks. According to both The New York Times and ESPN, he expressed regret for the joke, describing it as "tasteless" and apologizing to those affected by CTE, asthma, and related health concerns. No direct quotes from Skattebo were included in the reports, but both sources noted his recognition of the seriousness of these health conditions.

Understanding CTE and Its Impact

CTE has become a focal point in conversations about player health, especially in football. The condition, associated with memory loss, cognitive decline, and behavioral changes, is linked to repeated concussions and sub-concussive impacts. According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, sports-related traumatic brain injuries remain a significant public health concern, with football players at elevated risk. Research from Boston University’s CTE Center has found evidence of CTE in a majority of former NFL players studied, highlighting the disease's prevalence and long-term consequences.

CTE can only be definitively diagnosed post-mortem, complicating prevention and treatment efforts.

The NFL reported 52 diagnosed concussions during the 2023 season, underscoring ongoing risks for current players.

Asthma, while not unique to athletes, can significantly impact performance and quality of life, further emphasizing sensitivity around public comments on chronic health issues.

Advocacy Groups React and Contextualize

Advocacy organizations and medical experts have consistently worked to raise awareness about the dangers of CTE and the importance of responsible dialogue. The Concussion Legacy Foundation provides resources and education to athletes, coaches, and the public, emphasizing the need for empathy and accurate information when discussing neurological disease.

Both news outlets noted that Skattebo’s apology was welcomed by some as a step toward accountability but also sparked renewed conversations about the role athletes play in shaping public attitudes toward serious health issues. The incident serves as a reminder of the responsibility high-profile athletes have in their public statements, especially regarding sensitive topics that affect peers and fans alike.

Looking Ahead

While Skattebo’s apology may help quell immediate backlash, the episode has contributed to ongoing debates about player health, concussion awareness, and the lasting impact of sports-related injuries. As research on CTE continues to evolve and organizations push for safer playing conditions, the sports community remains focused on education, prevention, and informed discussion.

For readers wishing to learn more about CTE, its symptoms, and ongoing research, comprehensive resources are available from the Concussion Legacy Foundation and the Boston University CTE Center. Official injury statistics can be found in the NFL’s 2023 injury data report.