The New York Giants are set to sign veteran defensive tackle D.J. Reader to a two-year contract, fortifying their defensive line ahead of the upcoming NFL season.

The New York Giants have reached an agreement to sign free-agent defensive tackle D.J. Reader to a two-year contract, according to reports from The New York Times and ESPN. The move brings one of the league’s most consistent interior defenders to a Giants squad looking to strengthen its run defense and veteran leadership on the defensive front.

Reader’s Proven Track Record

Reader, who entered the NFL in 2016, has built a reputation as a reliable and disruptive force in the interior defensive line. Over the course of his professional career, Reader has compiled impressive defensive statistics, including multiple seasons registering over 50 tackles and consistently ranking among the league’s top run defenders. His durability and production have made him a valuable asset for his previous teams.

Reader has appeared in over 100 regular-season games

He has totaled more than 300 career tackles and 10 sacks, according to NFL.com career stats

His advanced grades from Pro Football Focus regularly place him among the top defensive tackles in run defense

Impact on the Giants’ Defense

The Giants’ defense struggled at times during the previous season, particularly in stopping the run. By bringing in Reader, the team aims to address one of its most glaring weaknesses. Reader’s presence in the middle should help free up the Giants’ edge rushers and linebackers, potentially leading to improved production across the unit. According to NFL team stats, the Giants ranked in the bottom third of the league in rushing yards allowed per game last season, highlighting the need for a proven run-stopper.

Contract Details and Cap Implications

While official contract terms have not been disclosed, ESPN reported that the deal covers two years. Reader’s previous contracts have reflected his value as a high-impact defender, and the new agreement is expected to position him as one of the Giants’ key defensive signings this offseason. For fans tracking the team’s salary cap and roster moves, further details will be available on Spotrac’s contract tracker as the signing is finalized.

What Reader Brings to New York

At 6’3” and over 320 pounds, Reader offers both size and technique. His ability to occupy multiple blockers, clog running lanes, and generate interior pressure makes him a valuable asset in various defensive schemes. Throughout his career, Reader has been praised for his football intelligence, leadership in the locker room, and consistent play.

Looking Ahead

With the addition of D.J. Reader, the Giants are making a clear statement about their commitment to improving their defense in the upcoming season. As offseason workouts and training camp approach, all eyes will be on how Reader integrates with his new teammates and the impact he will have on the team’s defensive performance. If his previous seasons are any indication, Giants fans can expect a noticeable boost in the trenches when Reader takes the field this fall.