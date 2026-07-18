Giants open second half with two homers and shutout win over Mariners

Willy Adames' seventh career grand slam and Bryce Eldridge's two-run homer powered San Francisco's 7-0 shutout, a sharp second-half opening in Seattle.

Willy Adames hit a grand slam and Bryce Eldridge added a two-run homer as the Giants opened the second half with a 7-0 win over the Mariners at T-Mobile Park. Landen Roupp worked seven sharp innings, and Seattle never found a run in a game that offered an early read on both clubs' post-break shape.

Adames' blast was his seventh career grand slam, a heavy swing that set the tone for San Francisco's night. Eldridge followed with his two-run shot, giving the Giants the kind of two-homer burst that can matter in July when a team is trying to turn a strong first half into something more sustained.

Roupp's seven innings gave the Giants the other piece they needed: a start that kept Seattle from ever settling in. The shutout paired clean run prevention with immediate power, the sort of formula San Francisco will need to keep producing if it wants to stay in the postseason picture deep into the summer.

The pitching setup added another layer to the matchup. A game listing had Logan Webb and Bryan Woo as the probable starters, while The Seattle Times noted Bryce Miller was set to open the home series as the second half began. That made the game part of a broader evaluation period for both clubs, with rotation plans already shifting around the schedule turn.

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For Seattle, the 7-0 loss was a blunt reminder that the offense still has to do more than wait for isolated production. Being blanked at home, with Miller lined up to handle the series opener and Woo listed as the probable starter in the game listing, put the focus back on a lineup that needs to generate more traffic if it is going to hold up in the second half.

For San Francisco, the result was more encouraging than a routine win. A grand slam from Adames, a two-run homer from Eldridge and seven scoreless innings from Roupp gave the Giants a cleaner second-half opening than many clubs manage, and it came against a Mariners team that has been trying to sort out its own next steps as the deadline approaches.